Keir Starmer seeks to push Labor to the political center

BRIGHTON, England – After days of internal strife, Britain’s main opposition leader Keir Starmer on Wednesday called off the Labor Party’s annual convention, calling for his party to move to the political center and a clear break with his legacy. was intended. Leftist predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn.

Speaking for 90 minutes, and at times interrupted by obscenities, Mr Starmer emphasized his patriotism and brutality over crime, calling for a “serious program for the government” with greater investment in health care, mental health provision, education and the environment. “Promised.

The speech marked a break with Mr Corbyn’s leadership – a veteran socialist sometimes compared to Senator Bernie Sanders, a Democrat from Vermont. Mr Corbyn enjoyed some electoral success in 2017, but then in 2019 led the Labor Party to its worst defeat since the 1930s.

It was the first time Mr Starmer had addressed the annual convention in person since taking over the leadership last year, and he used the occasion to present the party as a credible alternative to the Conservative Party led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. done to.