Kejriwal government declared Chhath Puja day as public holiday, Deputy CM announced

The Arvind Kejriwal government has decided to declare the day of Chhath Puja as a public holiday. In a note issued by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, it has been said that Chhath Puja is an important festival for the people of Delhi-NCR. In view of his faith, the Delhi government has decided to declare 10 November 2021 as a public holiday on account of Chhath Puja. Chhath has been a holiday in Delhi for the past several years.

The special thing is that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority had issued a new guideline a few days ago regarding Chhath Puja. Opposition parties strongly opposed it. Displeasure was also seen among the people, but now the Delhi government has made a big announcement regarding Chhath. Under which November 10 will be a public holiday in Delhi on the day of worship. The government has issued an order for this. The Delhi government said in its order that if anyone violates this order, strict action will be taken against him.

Significantly, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has not given permission for Chhath Puja on the banks of river Yamuna. However, the DDMA allowed devotees to perform Chhath Puja at designated places in the national capital with strict corona protocols. Public permission has been given for Chhath Puja at the limited Chhath Ghats by DDMA. The DDMA had banned the celebration of Chhath Puja in public places in Delhi, including other water bodies, on the banks of the Yamuna river after the September 30 meeting. The decision to ban Chhath Puja was opposed by the opposition BJP and Congress.

After the meeting of DDMA, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that DDMA has given permission for Chhath Puja at designated places in Delhi. Due to the Kovid-19 rules, only a limited number of people will be allowed to worship. He requested that people follow all Corona rules. Keep in mind that along with Congress, BJP MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party are also opposing it. AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha also wrote a letter to the LG. In which it was requested to withdraw this order immediately.