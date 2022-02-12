Kelly Curtis, the 1st US Black skeleton Olympian, blazes new trail



For Kelly Curtis, representation is absolutely important.

And in his first Olympic appearance, he became a trailblazer.

Curtis finished 21st in the women’s skeleton event at the Beijing Games, which ended on Saturday. The result is why he will not be remembered. Curtis was the first black athlete to represent USA Skeleton at the Winter Olympics – and he hopes his presence at the Games will open more doors for his sport.

“It’s very important. It’s part of my identity, but it’s not the only thing I’m leaning on,” said Curtis. “I want to be known as one of the best sliders. It’s nice to be known as the first Black Olympian for USA Skeleton with a cherry on top, but I want to be one of the best. “

Curtis’s story has many interesting elements. He has a strong dislike for cold weather, which is not a great thing for him as he competes in a sport where he slides at a speed of 80 mph with only a thin sled separating his body from the ice. He had six wisdom teeth. He once tried to jump over a fence and broke both his arms. He needed a miraculous finish to qualify for this year’s Olympics.

In Beijing, though, most of the questions he’s fielding are about race.

“Like it or not, we’re here now,” Curtis said. “I think there will be more questions about it because of my skin tone. And I didn’t expect to be in this position at the moment. But I’m just trying to hug it. … This is where I’ve always been.”

Curtis is no accident. She was a big-time heptathlete at Springfield College, Division III, the winner of that event at the 2011 Penn Relay, and a three-time All-American at the same school who made Erin Pack, the 2010 US Olympic women’s bobsled medalist.

His father, John Curtis, a longtime and now retired athletic administrator, drafted it in 1971 by the New York Jets. A family road trip to Atlanta in 1996, after the city hosted the Summer Olympics, opened its eyes to the games. (“I still remember the easy mascot,” he said.)

And now he’s here.

Curtis said: “I am blessed to be in a family that holds athletics in high esteem and understands that it is a vehicle that can take us to a place we never thought would be possible.” “I’ve always been known as the daughter of John Curtis, and now that I’m at Team USA she’s known as the father of Kelly Curtis. I love it.”

She was one of three women of color in the skeleton competition at the Beijing Games. Others: Valentina Margaglio of Italy and Bragan Crowley of Britain.

They echo Curtis’ feelings about race in their game: being on the Olympic stage is probably the best way to grow skeletons.

“I’m really proud. I’m really proud,” Crowley said. “I know it’s different. I don’t really see it as different. But when people ask me questions, I guess I reflect a bit. I’m proud and I hope to inspire a new generation of little kids and just make them believe. That they can do whatever they want. Really, there should be no barriers to what you think you can do. “

Curtis sees it the same way. He knows not much is said about skeletons, and of course less in the Olympic year.

And if anyone listens to her story this week and draws inspiration from it, Curtis will call it a victory.

“I’m standing on the shoulders of the giants,” Curtis said, “trying to inspire the next generation.”