Kelly Rizzo Shares Her Final Conversation With Husband Bob Saget



Kelly Rizzo opened up about her grieving course of and the ultimate dialog she shared together with her late husband, Bob Saget, in one of many first interviews she’s given since his surprising demise.

The comic died on Jan. 9 at age 65, after performing a stand-up present in Jacksonville, Florida.

“All the things is a reminiscence. All the things jogs my memory of him,” Rizzo advised Hoda Kotb in a “At the moment” present interview that aired Thursday. “That’s been troublesome, but in addition fantastic on the similar time.”

Rizzo stated that the couple’s final dialog ― which they didn’t know can be the final ― was loving and heartfelt.

Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo arrive for the “Shameless” purple carpet occasion in Hollywood on March 6, 2019. CHRIS DELMAS through Getty Photographs

“I feel I stated, ‘I really like you dearly,’ and he stated, ‘I really like you endlessly,’” Rizzo recalled. “After which he stated ― I stated ‘I can’t wait to see you tomorrow.’ It was simply all love.”

Rizzo and Kotb stated that Saget at all times made certain to inform these near him how he felt.

“Anybody he met and even spent any time with in any respect, he advised them he beloved them endlessly and tirelessly. And that was his complete message,” Rizzo stated. “When you knew Bob, and he beloved you, you knew it. There was by no means, ever a doubt in your thoughts.”

Rizzo additionally took solace in the truth that the comic was out doing what he beloved in his remaining days. READ Also New E.U. Measures Set to Restrict Asylum Rights at the Belarus Border

“He was simply thrilled to be again out on the highway,” she stated, including that Saget “was additionally very delicate, and simply all the burden of every little thing occurring on this planet proper now, it was simply weighing very closely on him.”

“That’s why he felt extra compelled than ever to make folks chuckle and produce folks collectively,” she stated. “And he did it up till the final second.”

Rizzo and Saget had been married in 2018, having met three years earlier on social media .

Saget additionally has three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, who he shares together with his first spouse, Sherri Kramer. Kramer and Saget cut up in 1997.

The day after her father’s demise, Aubrey Saget shared the ultimate textual content she acquired from her father, apparently despatched earlier than he was about to offer a efficiency.

“Thank u. Love u. Showtime!” he wrote to her.