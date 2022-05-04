Kelly Stafford’s Charissa Thompson, Erin Andrews birthday tribute



Fast friends.

Kelly Stafford shared a sweet joint birthday message to her “new friends” Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews on Wednesday.

The wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford took to her Instagram story, writing, “Double birthday?!?! How lucky are we that God blessed us with these two on the same Day?!?!”

The NFL reporters share the same May 4 birthday; Thompson celebrated her 40th on Wednesday while Andrews turned 44.

“Newer friends. But quickly became two very close ones,” Stafford continued. “Happy Birthday Y’all!!! Love you so much and hope y’all have the best day!!”

She shared a photo with Thompson and Andrews in her tribute, showing the group all smiles at Stagecoach music festival last weekend.

“I hope y’all never stop being the fun loving women you are. Can’t wait to celebrate y’all!!!” she wrote over a separate Instagram story post that featured the broadcasters dancing at the country music event.

On Wednesday, Thompson shared birthday tributes to Andrews in a variety of posts on her Instagram story. She acknowledged her milestone birthday, posting a separate video to her feed that showed various memories throughout the years.

Kelly Stafford took Wednesday as an opportunity to wish her “new friends” Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrew a happy birthday. Instagram/kbstafford89

“40 years worth of amazing memories, people and places,” Thompson wrote in her caption. “I can’t wait for the next 40. (hopefully) & if I’m taken before that, please play this at my funeral. In all seriousness, Mom thank you for this video reminder that even though I’m not a birthday person, there’s a lot to celebrate.”

Thompson made headlines last week in addressing her recent divorce in an episode of her podcast, “Calm Down,” which she co-hosts with Andrews.

She credited her close girlfriends, including Andrews, for helping her through her the situation, which she said was not easy.

Stafford shared photos from the Stagecoach music festival with Thompson and Andrews. kbstafford89/Instagram

Thompson filed for divorce to end her two-year marriage with sports agent Kyle Thousand on April 19, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. The exes married in an “intimate” ceremony on Dec. 30, 2020 in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Thompson, who also works as a correspondent on “Extra,” said “there are a few legal things” she needs to work through before she’s able to discuss the divorce further on her podcast.