Kelsey Grammer, 66, beams with joy as he enjoys quality family time



He’s returning to his function of radio psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane within the upcoming reboot.

However Kelsey Grammer put work apart to get pleasure from some quality time bonding with his family on Saturday.

The actor, 66, beamed with joy as he headed to lunch at Nobu Malibu with his spouse Kayte Walsh, 40, and their kids Religion, eight, Kelsey, six, and Auden, 4.

Family man! Kelsey Grammer loved some quality time with his spouse Kayte Walsh and their three kids at Nobu Malibu on Saturday

Kelsey could not have seemed any happier grabbing lunch with his younger kids on the celeb-favorite restaurant.

The Cheers actor embraced the beachfront vibe with his clear white button down shirt, darkish blue shorts, and trainers.

Kayte seemed beautiful in a floral, boho-chic blue gown that billowed with the breeze as she wrangled their kids.

The sweetness swept her blonde tresses up right into a messy and beachy bun with unfastened wisps of hair framing her complexion.

Paying his dues: The actor gave the impression to be settling his invoice with the valet

Doting mother: Kayte seemed beautiful in a floral, boho-chic blue gown that billowed with the breeze as she wrangled their kids

Whereas Kayte caroled the children, Kelsey gave the impression to be paying the valet.

Kayte knelt on the bottom as she fussed over considered one of their kids, clad in a Spongebob Squarepants sweatshirt.

There was no denying simply how joyful Kelsey seemed. Maybe a part of the rationale for his smile was his upcoming Frasier reboot.

Oh boy! The children held arms with their adoring mom as they strolled throughout the parking zone

Completely satisfied camper! The actor beamed with joy and flashed a pleasant wave

It was lately confirmed Kelsey will likely be reprising his function as Dr Frasier Crane as Paramount+ introduced the beloved present will likely be a part of its new lineup.

‘I gleefully anticipate sharing the subsequent chapter within the persevering with journey of Dr. Frasier Crane,’ the TV and movie director stated, in keeping with The Hollywood Reporter.

He added: ‘Having spent over 20 years of my artistic life on the Paramount lot, each producing exhibits and performing in a number of, I would wish to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world.’

Discuss of a reboot has been rumbling since 2019 and in keeping with The Huffington Submit, the collection is about to air in 2022.

Aww! Grammer solid an adoring smile upon his son

Cheers! Maybe a part of the rationale for his smile was his upcoming Frasier reboot

The unique present aired from 1993-2004, coming to a detailed after 11 seasons, having scooped a plethora of awards over its tenure for its writing and performing expertise.

The sitcom co-starred John Mahoney as Frasier’s father Martin, who handed away aged 77 in 2018, following a four-year throat most cancers battle.

Surviving stars Peri Gilpin, Jane Leeves and David Hyde Pierce are regarded as returning, however the brand new story will not happen in Seattle, the place it was initially set.

In 2019, Grammer gave the primary glimpses of perception into what the premise of the brand new Frasier could be.

He instructed In Depth With Graham Bensinger: ‘We have it hatched. We have hatched the plan, what we expect is the proper option to go.

‘It isn’t going to be Seattle. It isn’t going to be the identical Frasier, it should be the person in his subsequent iteration. Hopefully that’ll be one thing individuals like watching. However I feel it’s going to be humorous.’