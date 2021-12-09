Kelsi Monroe Wiki, Age, Height, Biography, Bio, Pics, Net Worth, feet, Video



Actress & Glamour Model Kelsi Monroe was born on 30 June 1992 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States of America. Kelsi Monroe age 29 years (Sources IMDb, Wikipedia). She completed her graduation in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA. She began her career in the AV video industry by posting videos on the premium website. Now, she earns around $400k- $600k USD a year from social media, paid websites, affiliates, AV video selling, and sponsorships.

Kelsi Monroe is one of the famous American AV Actress and social media stars. Kelsy Monroe is well known on AV video websites, Twitter, and Instagram for her beautiful and curvy figure, short videos & clips. She is 5’7″ tall and weighs 121 pounds with 32B-26-37 measurements. She has huge followers on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook. She has more than 180k followers on Instagram. Kelsi Monroe has over 308K followers on Twitter. She loves acting, traveling, modeling, Shopping, etc.

Personal Info Details Name Kelsi Monroe Age 29 Years Date of Birth 30 June 1992 Profession AV Actress, PS Model Net Worth $400k- $600k USD Career Start and End 2013 to Present Family Father – Unknown

Mom- Unknown Nickname Hometown Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States of America Place of Birth Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States of America Current City Florida, USA Phone Number Unknown Whatsapp Number Unknown Email Unknown Educational Qualification Graduated School Unknown College Unknown Boyfriend / Husband Name Unknown Height 5 ft 7 in (170 cm) Weight 121 lbs (55 kg) Figure Size 32B-24-37 Bra Size 32B Feet & Shoe Size 7 Hair Colour Chestnut Eye Colour Hazel Zodiac Sign Cancer Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Nationality American Hobbies Travelling, Shopping Instagram @OfficialKMIG2 (180k Followers) Twitter @OfficialKMBooty (308k Followers) Facebook @Kelsimonroe (k Followers) TikTok @Kelsimonroe (k Followers) Snapchat @Kelsimonroe Reddit @ Kelsi Monroe Videos @Kelsi Monroe Official Website https://linktr.ee/Kelsimonroe Movies None Awards None

Kelsi Monroe has been interested in modeling since childhood. She has huge subscribers on premium websites. In the beginning, her video views were very less but still, Kelsi Monro kept making AV videos and uploading videos on premium websites. Shortly after the start of the entertainment world, She has won over the heart of many viewers with her unique style & niche. And within a few months, Kelsi Monroe’s video went viral, resulting in a huge increase in her followers. She became more popular in a few months. Then her popularity increasing sharply on social media. She currently has over 180k followers on Instagram and 308k followers on Twitter as of August 2021. Kelsy Monroe earns money from the sponsorship and AV video selling, Premium video websites.

Kelsy Monroe earns money from various sources such as Acting, Modeling, Affiliate, Sponsorship, paid/premium videos, AV video selling, and premium chatting. Kelsi Monroe did not share her Earning details publically, from various sources her Net Worth is approximately $400k- $600k USD annually.

Kelsi Monroe has big fan followers on Instagram (180k Followers), Twitter (308k Followers), TikTok, Facebook, and other paid AV video websites. Every day Kelsy Monroe shares fashion photos, personal lifestyle, Short videos, professional photoshoots, event appearances, and videos. Day by day her popularity increasing sharply.

You can contact Kelsi Monroe through social media profile private messages. Her Email ID: [email protected] But, She did not share her personal Phone Number or Contact Number, or Whatsapp Number publically.

Kelsi Monroe’s father’s name will be updated he is a businessman and her mother’s name will be updated she is a homemaker.

Kelsi Monroe Wiki, Biography, Wikipedia, Bio, Biodata, Will be updated shortly. DISCLAIMER: All information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. Our website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.