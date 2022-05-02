Sports

Kelsie Whitmore becomes first woman to start game for MLB partner league

The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball made history in one of its games on Sunday night.

Major League Baseball saw Kelsey Whitmore start on the left field for the Staten Island Fairhouses in a game against Gastonia Honey Hunters. Edgardo Alonzo Whitmore came down to bat ninth with a pencil.

Kelsey Whitmore of Staten Island Fairhouses made her first lead as a pinch-runner against Dirty Birds on April 21, 2022 in Charleston, West Virginia.

(Via Joseph Langan AP)

Whitmore recorded a few flyable outs but went 0-fo-2 on the plate. He was hit by a pitch.

“I’m grateful for all the opportunities I’ve been given. So far, I’m really looking forward to it, because it’s the next level for me,” Whitmore said after the game.

Whitmore is a two-way player. He can play pitch as well as outfield and is working on his mechanics with former chief league pitcher Nelson Figueroa. He has yet to pitch a game since signing with Staten Island last month.

The 23-year-old has played and played for the U.S. women’s baseball team since 2014-19 and spent some time with the Sonoma Stumpers of the Independent Pacific Association. The Atlantic League is not a big-league sanctioned but a step up from an independent league like the Pacific Association.

Kelsey Whitmore spent some time with the Sonoma Stumpers of the Independent Pacific Association.

(Via Michael Macer / The San Francisco Chronicle Getty Images)

“Playing baseball at the highest level is my goal. You know, if you ask someone else what his goal is in the league, it’s the same thing, going to the next level and playing at the highest level I can probably play,” he said.

“Ultimately, I want to play as an affiliate. I want to make this game my career, my way of life, and just, you know, I want to be a part of it as much as I can.”

Kelsey Whitmore returns to the opener against the Dirty Birds on April 21, 2022 in Charleston, West Virginia.

(Via Joseph Langan AP)

There are still no women to play in MLB Some women, including Mami Johnson and Tony Stone, played in the Negro League.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

