Kemp, Perdue clash in heated Georgia GOP debate



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and former Sen. David Purdue, R-Ga., Took part in a vicious debate Sunday night as Purdue mounted an initial challenge against Kemp.

The controversy touched on a number of issues, but Purdue, claiming early and often unsubstantiated voter fraud in the 2020 election, claimed that Kemp had not done enough to protect it. Kemp, meanwhile, has accused Purdue of making excuses for his own failure.

Ron Desantis says if Stacey Abrams wins the election, it will create a Florida-Georgia ‘cold war’

“You have a candidate who is going to attack my record, unfortunately, tonight, because they did not have the record to defeat John Osaf in 2020,” Kemp said.

Purdue, backed by former President Donald Trump, accused Kemp of “suppressing information and not following the lead”, but Kemp said attorneys had “spent hundreds of hours” examining the claims and his office was appropriate to address the issues. . He further added that it is the Attorney General of the state, not the governor, who decides whether to judge.

Georgia Senate Race: Herschel Walker Approves Leading Abortion Opposition Group

The governor cited his record, which includes eight years as Georgia’s secretary of state. He recalls that during the Obama administration, the fight against voter registration for voter registration, as well as the state’s voter ID laws, took the judiciary to court.

Purdue has accused Kemp of making excuses for not doing more to secure the 2020 election.

“Weak leaders take credit when everything goes well, and I tell you they blame someone else when it doesn’t,” he said.

Kemp then accused Purdue of blaming others for losing his Senate seat.

“Weak leaders blame everyone else for their own losses.”