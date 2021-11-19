Ken Griffin Bested ConstitutionDAO in Auction for Constitution

Tradition defeated the rebels in the battle of the Constitution.

Ken Griffin, chief executive of hedge fund Citadel, was the winner of the auction for a rare original copy of the U.S. Constitution, auctioneer Sotheby’s said Friday. He lost to a group of cryptocurrency fans known as ConstitutionDAO, whose speeches started a frenzy of memes, jokes and financial promises. But in the end it was Mr. Griffin’s $ 43.2 million offer could not go up.

The winning bid was more than double the original estimated साठी 20 million for the item. Sotheby’s said the sale was a record for books, manuscripts, historical documents or printed text.

“The Constitution of the United States is a sacred document that encompasses the rights of every American and everyone who aspires to be,” Mr. Griffin said in a statement. “That’s why I want to make sure that this copy of our Constitution is available to all Americans and visitors to see and appreciate in our museums and other public places.”

The first museum to display this copy of the Constitution is Bentonville, Ark. It will house the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, founded by Walmart successor Alice Walton.