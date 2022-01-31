Ken Marino Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What Is Ken Marino’s Net Worth and Salary?

Ken Marino is an American actor, comedian, screenwriter, director, and producer who has a net worth of $3 million. Marino was a cast member on the MTV sketch comedy series “The State” (which he also co-created) from 1993 to 1995, and he played Vinnie Van Lowe on “Veronica Mars” (2005–2007; 2019), Dr. Glenn Richie on “Childrens Hospital” (2008–2016), Ronald Wayne “Ron” Donald on “Party Down” (2009–2010), Jake Schuffman on “Marry Me” (2014–2015), Victor Pulak on “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp” (2015) and “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later” (2017), Larry/Lenny Lehmann on “Black Monday” (2019–2021), and Streeter Peters on “The Other Two” (2019–present). Ken has more than 130 acting credits to his name, including the films “Wet Hot American Summer” (2001), “Diggers” (2006), “The Ten” (2007), “Role Models” (2008), “Wanderlust” (2012), “Bad Milo!” (2013), and “We’re the Millers” (2013).

Marino wrote “Diggers,” “The Ten,” “Role Models,” and “Wanderlust,” and he was a writer on “The State” and “Childrens Hospital.” He starred on, produced, and directed “Burning Love ” (2012–2013), which started out as a web series and later moved to the E! network, and he directed episodes of “Childrens Hospital” as well as the films “How to Be a Latin Lover” (2017) and “Dog Days” (2018). Ken served as a producer on “Diggers,” “The Ten,” “Wanderlust,” and “Childrens Hospital,” and he produced, directed, and appeared in the web series “Wainy Days” (2007–2012). Marino has also lent his voice to several animated projects, such as “Hoodwinked!” (2005), “Disney’s Hercules: The Animated Series” (1998), “Toy Story of Terror!” (2013), and “Axe Cop” (2013–2015).

Early Life

Ken Marino was born Kenneth Joseph Marino on December 19, 1968, on Long Island, New York. He grew up in an Italian-American family, and he attended West Islip High School. After graduation, Ken enrolled at the Lee Strasberg Institute, then he transferred to New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. On his first day at NYU, Marino met Craig Wedren and David Wain, and the three became fast friends. Ken and David co-founded the comedy troupe The New Group (which later became known as The State) the following year.

Career

Marino made his television debut on the MTV sketch comedy series “You Wrote It, You Watch It” in 1992, then from 1993 to 1995, he starred on “The State” alongside David Wain, Michael Showalter, Michael Ian Black, and future “Reno 911” creators Thomas Lennon, Kerri Kenney, and Robert Ben Garant. Ken guest-starred on “Boston Common” (1996), “The Single Guy” (1996), and “Spin City” (1997), and from 1997 to 2001, he had a recurring role as Steve Cochrane on NBC’s “Men Behaving Badly.” Marino’s first film was 1997’s “Gattaca,” and he followed it with roles in “Love Happens” (1999), “Carlo’s Wake” (2000), “Tortilla Soup” (2001), and “Joe Somebody” (2001). In 2001, he reunited with several of members of “The State” in “Wet Hot American Summer,” and he reprised the role of Victor Pulak on 2015’s “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp” and 2017’s “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later.” Ken guest-starred on “Angel,” “Veronica’s Closet,” and “Will & Grace” in 2000, and in 2001, he played Miles Lawton on the NBC legal drama “First Years.” He had a recurring role as Professor David Wilder on The WB’s “Dawson’s Creek” from 2001 to 2002, and he had a main role on the 2002 NBC sitcom “Leap of Faith.” From 2003 to 2008, he guest-starred in three episodes of “Reno 911!,” and he also appeared in 2007’s “Reno 911!: Miami.”

Marino appeared in the 2005 films “The Baxter” and “Love for Rent,” and he wrote, produced, and starred in 2006’s “Diggers” and 2007’s “The Ten.” In 2008, he co-starred with Paul Rudd and Seann William Scott in “Role Models,” which he co-wrote with Rudd, David Wain, and Timothy Dowling. From 2005 to 2007, he played private investigator Vinnie Van Lowe in 10 episodes of the UPN/CW series “Veronica Mars,” and he returned for three more episodes when Hulu revived the show in 2019 and reprised his role in the 2014 film of the same name. From 2008 to 2009, Ken had a recurring role on The CW’s “Reaper,” and from 2008 to 2016, he played Dr. Glenn Richie on “Childrens Hospital,” which streamed on TheWB.com before being picked up by Adult Swim. He also played Glenn in three episodes of the 2020 “Childrens Hospital” spin-off “Medical Police.” Marino starred as Ronald Wayne “Ron” Donald on the Starz comedy “Party Down” from 2009 to 2010, and in November 2021, it was announced that Starz would be reviving the series with most of the original cast, including Ken.

Marino wrote, produced, and starred in 2012’s “Wanderlust,” then he appeared in “Struck by Lightning” (2012), “For a Good Time, Call…” (2012), “In a World…” (2013), “They Came Together” (2014), and “Goosebumps” (2015). In 2013, he played the lead role of Duncan in the horror comedy film “Bad Milo!,” and he co-starred with Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis in “We’re the Millers.” He directed episodes of “Super Fun Night” (2013–2014), “Trophy Wife” (2014), and “The Goldbergs” (2014), and in 2013, he had a recurring role as Guy Young on HBO’s “Eastbound & Down.” From 2014 to 2015, he played Jake Schuffman on NBC’s “Marry Me” alongside Casey Wilson, and then he landed recurring roles on “Fresh Off the Boat” (2015–2019), “Agent Carter” (2016), “Vinyl” (2016), “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (2016; 2019), “iZombie” (2016–2019), and “Disjointed” (2018). Ken appeared in the films “Masterminds” (2016), “The Late Bloomer” (2016), “The Babysitter” (2017), “The Main Event” (2020), “The Sleepover” (2020), and “The Babysitter: Killer Queen” (2020), and from 2019 to 2021, he played Larry/Lenny Lehmann in 16 episodes of Showtime’s “Black Monday.” In 2019, he began playing Streeter Peters on Comedy Central’s “The Other Two,” which moved to HBO Max for its second season. The critically-acclaimed series was renewed for a third season in September 2021, and it was nominated for a 2022 Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Comedy Series.

Personal Life

Ken married screenwriter Erica Oyama on October 8, 2005, and they are parents to son Riley and daughter Ruby. Erica created “Burning Love,” and she has written for “Childrens Hospital,” “The Eric Andre Show,” and “Fresh Off the Boat.”

Awards and Nominations

Marino has been nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards: Outstanding Special Class – Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Programs for “Burning Love” (2013) and Outstanding Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Program for “Childrens Hospital” (2014 and 2015). “Burning Love” also earned him a Streamy Award for Best Male Performance: Comedy” and a People’s Voice Webby Award for Video – Best Individual Performance. In 1995, Ken and his “The State” co-stars received a CableACE Award nomination for Comedy Series, and in 2014, the “Toy Story of Terror” cast earned a Behind the Voice Actors Award nomination for Best Vocal Ensemble in a TV Special/Direct-to-DVD Title or Short.