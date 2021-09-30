Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg to share Super Bowl halftime

The NFL announced Tuesday that five artists would share headlining duties at the Super Bowl, with a separate nod for West Coast hip-hop, the game’s location at Sophie Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Three Southern California natives and rap titans – Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar – During the halftime show scheduled for February 13, 2022, Mary J. Will take to the stage with Blige and Eminem. The game will air on NBC.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show and do it in my backyard will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said in a statement.

The halftime show for Super Bowl 56 will be the third one produced by Rock Nation, the entertainment and sports company started by music impresario Jay-Z, as the NFL emphasizes modernizing the show and appealing to a more diverse audience. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were the dual headliners of the 2020 performance at Miami Gardens, Fla. Canadian pop superstar The Weeknd performed at halftime of February’s Super Bowl in Tampa, Fla., before crowds were limited by coronavirus pandemic restrictions. He reportedly spent $7 million of his own money on the production, to make sure the spectacle would captivate TV audiences.

Organizers said the expected return to normal capacity crowds of the Super Bowl at Sophie Stadium, a $5 billion event near Los Angeles International Airport that opened in 2020, will restore energy to the celebration.