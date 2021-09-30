Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg to share Super Bowl halftime
The NFL announced Tuesday that five artists would share headlining duties at the Super Bowl, with a separate nod for West Coast hip-hop, the game’s location at Sophie Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Three Southern California natives and rap titans – Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar – During the halftime show scheduled for February 13, 2022, Mary J. Will take to the stage with Blige and Eminem. The game will air on NBC.
“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show and do it in my backyard will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said in a statement.
The halftime show for Super Bowl 56 will be the third one produced by Rock Nation, the entertainment and sports company started by music impresario Jay-Z, as the NFL emphasizes modernizing the show and appealing to a more diverse audience. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were the dual headliners of the 2020 performance at Miami Gardens, Fla. Canadian pop superstar The Weeknd performed at halftime of February’s Super Bowl in Tampa, Fla., before crowds were limited by coronavirus pandemic restrictions. He reportedly spent $7 million of his own money on the production, to make sure the spectacle would captivate TV audiences.
Organizers said the expected return to normal capacity crowds of the Super Bowl at Sophie Stadium, a $5 billion event near Los Angeles International Airport that opened in 2020, will restore energy to the celebration.
“This year we’re blowing the roof off the concept of collaboration,” said Adam Harter, senior vice president of media, sports and entertainment at PepsiCo, which sponsors the show. “Together with the NFL and Rock Nation, we continue to strive to push the limits on what fans can expect during the most exciting 12 minutes in music.”
The Super Bowl is generally the most-watched broadcast of the year, despite ratings declines in five of the past six years, particularly among the advertiser-coveted demographic of people aged 18 to 49. In February, 96 million people watched the Super Bowl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, the game’s smallest audience in 15 years, with Tom Brady serving as a headliner and leading Tampa to victory. Despite. The reduction was in line with a drop in the total number of spectators for sporting events held amid the pandemic.
If advertiser interest is any indication, however, this season’s Super Bowl could mark a resurgence. NBC said earlier this month that Super Bowl ad spots were nearly sold out, costing a record $6.5 million for 30 seconds.
Kevin Draper contributed reporting.
