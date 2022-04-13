Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Admission 2022: Today is the last date for registration for admission, how to apply

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatana (KVS) will close the online registration portal for Class 1 Admission in Central Schools (KVS Admission 2022) today, April 13, 2022. KVS Class 1 applications are available on the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. Parents have to apply for one child in the same Kendriya Vidyalaya. If multiple forms are submitted, only the final application for admission will be considered.Visit the official website to fill up the application – kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.Click on the Click here link to register on the website.After reading all the instructions, click on Proceed.Now fill in the details like child name, date of birth, mobile number and email etc. and submit.Then login and submit other requested information.Print the application form after completing all the procedures.

Direct link to apply

Let us know that earlier the last date for registration for admission to KV Class 1 was April 11, but KVS has extended it till April 13, as the Delhi High Court has decided to open new admissions in Class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the academic session 2022. 2023. was ordered to extend the last date to apply.

The age limit will be 6 years

The official Admission Guide for 2022-23 states that a child must be 6 years of age on March 31 for admission to Class 1. The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected a petition challenging the minimum age of six years for admission to Class I for the upcoming academic session at Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Hearing several petitions in this regard, Justice Rekha Palli said, “I am rejecting the petition.” Making sudden changes is unjust and arbitrary.