Kennedy Center Taps Joni Mitchell and Berry Gordy for Awards

“This will be the party to end all the parties because we haven’t had one in so long,” said Deborah Rutter, president of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The ceremony will air on CBS, but a date has not been set.

The laureates, selected on the recommendation of an advisory board that includes Kennedy Center officials and past laureates, include two singer-songwriters, Mitchell and Midler, whose careers began to soar in the early years. 1970, when they were in their twenties.

Fifty years ago, Mitchell, 77, released “Blue,” his fourth album, which had a lasting influence on singer-songwriters for decades to come. Mitchell, who helped shape an era of protest music with songs like “Big Yellow Taxi” and “Woodstock,” said of this honor: “I wish my mom and dad were alive to see this . “

Midler’s debut album, “The Divine Miss M,” came out a year after “Blue” and helped her launch a career that spanned Broadway, television and film. Midler, 75, has released over a dozen studio albums and her role as Dolly Levi in ​​the Broadway cover of “Hello, Dolly!” earned her a Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical in 2017.