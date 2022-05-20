Kenny Atkinson, Darvin Ham, Terry Stotts finalists for Lakers head coach



Can the man who took over a workforce led by Brook Lopez, Bojan Bogdanović and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson be LeBron James’ subsequent coach?

Kenny Atkinson, who coached the Nets from 2016-20, is considered one of three finalists for the Lakers’ head teaching job, The Athletic reported on Friday.

Bucks assistant Darvin Ham and former Path Blazers coach Terry Stotts are his competitors, and all three are anticipated to participate in in-person interviews in Los Angeles.

Atkinson at present is a Warriors assistant coach. Most imagine he did a superb job in his 4 seasons in Brooklyn, the place he oversaw developments of prospects resembling D’Angelo Russell and Spencer Dinwiddie and helped the Nets attain the postseason in 2019.

However the Nets now not wanted to be developed once they landed Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, and Atkinson was fired and Steve Nash introduced in earlier than Durant had performed a recreation with the workforce.

Kenny Atkinson Getty Pictures

Darvin Ham Getty Pictures

Terry Stotts Getty Pictures

Ham, a former NBA journeyman, has been an assistant coach within the league since 2011, going from the Lakers to the Hawks to the Bucks. As a result of he coached in L.A. for two seasons, he ought to know workforce president Jeanie Buss nicely.

Stotts coached Portland for 9 largely profitable seasons by which his groups went 720-402. He took the Blazers to the playoffs in eight straight seasons however by no means superior to the Finals and was fired after the 2020-21 marketing campaign.