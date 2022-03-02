Kenny Pickett out to show teams hand size doesn’t matter



Every year scouts, general managers, coaches and football fans eagerly await some measurements in the NFL Scouting Combine.

This year’s conspiracy revolves around the width of Minnesota giant tackle Daniel Falel, UTSA defensive back Tariq Ulaine’s 40-yard dash time and the hand size of pit passer Kenny Pickett.

Falele (pronounced fah-ah-le-le) is a powerful right tackle prospect with a rare size – maybe 380 pounds and a 6-foot-9 – dwarf defender.

Woolen Hall is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound cornerback who clocked the Senior Bowl using a GPS data tracker at 22.45 mph. That would give him at least one outside chance to challenge John Ross’ record time in 2017 with a combined 4.22 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

The picket combine with Jeff Blake, Michael Vic and Cliff Kingsberry could measure the smallest hand size for a quarterback, each measuring from an 8-inch, hook.

All these hand rings about the size of his hand do not seem to bother the picket.

“No,” he said after arriving 88 minutes late at his media session on Wednesday because his medical assessment had been delayed. “That’s the decent thing to do, and it should end there.”

“There hasn’t been much talk about the formal and informal interviews I’ve had so far this week.”

The size of his hand must have made him think, though.

Like Brandon Allen, who increased his arm measurements by three-eighths of an inch after checking in at the 86-inch Senior Bowl in 2016, Pickett is doing arm exercises to widen his measurements this week.

“The reason I didn’t measure in the Senior Bowl was to stay that extra few weeks,” Pickett said. “It’s just a matter of common sense, to have more time to exercise. … Whatever it is, it measures.”

That’s the same unflappable approach Joe Twelve When he tweeted two years ago, Gale tongue: “Thinking about retirement will make football slip out of my little hands. Keep me in your thoughts.”

Of course, the twelve-inch hand did not prevent him from being No. 1 in the draft to the Cincinnati Bengals six weeks later, which led him to the Super Bowl in his second season.

The size of a quarterback’s hand can be a contract breaker, especially for teams who play outside where the weather can be bad because it can make football difficult to hold.

Daniel Jeremiah, an NFL Network analyst and former scout, said Pickett’s small hands didn’t have much of a problem with the teams he talked to until the senior bowl when “we had bad weather there one day and he fought.”

Everyone did, for Liberty QB owner Willis, who runs the power through rain and wind without any hassle.

Pickett “really fought the ball” that day, Jeremiah said. “I think this kind of (concern) has resurfaced a bit and I think there’s at least one curiosity, I’d say, to see what his hand shape looks like.”

Also, the right hand has the thumb of the right hand, which only arouses curiosity when measured on Thursday before a field workout at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a situation where a quarterback (generated) has had this kind of discussion about his hand, because it’s not just size,” Jeremiah said. “It’s a little different.”

Pickett said the evidence is in the game’s tape, especially Pitt’s 30-23 overtime win against Sam Howell and North Carolina in the cold rain of November last year. There was no problem with his embarrassment. No pass was read from his hand.

“A big part of the job is your tape,” Pickett said. “There are multiple games throughout your career that people can go to see. It’s your resume. Your tape is your resume. All these other things are the boxes you need to check before drafting.”

The shape of the hand is not everything. Some players, like Vic and Barrow, did well despite having small hands. And others with unusually big hands weren’t so good in the NFL.

Jim Druckenmiller measured a record 116 inches and started a two-season game in the NFL in the late 1990s. Paxton Lynch came in at 106 inches and started just four games in two years in Denver, from the first round NFL draft pick in 2016 to the 12th round draft pick in the new USFL last month.

Pam readers may have the fortune to predict the professional potential of a quarterback.

Pickett figures one way or another, his hands will end measuring when he will give some applause.

“I’m sure it won’t end,” he said. “But that will be my last measure.”