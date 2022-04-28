Kenosha meeting discussing memorial for man shot by Rittenhouse gets heated: ‘Like a lunatic’



The five-member Kenosha Park Commission in Kenosha, Wisconsin, submitted a proposal Monday that would place a memorial tree and plaque in a city park to honor one of Kyle Reitenhaus’ dead.

Several Kenosha residents attended a heated rally to protest the memory of Anthony Huber, who was seen in the video chasing Reitenhaus and waving a skateboard at him before Rittenhaus shot him in the chest on August 25, 2020.

According to public documents attached to the committee’s program reviewed by Gadget Clock Digital, Huber’s girlfriend Hannah Gitting requested on April 5 that a memorial be placed in Huber’s memory in a flower dogwood at Anderson Park.

The proposal began to draw attention when Kevin Matthewson, a former Kenosha Alderman who now works as an investigative journalist, noticed Monday morning that it was linked to the commission’s agenda and wrote about it on his website, Kenosha County Eye.

Matthewson, a controversial figure in Kenosha, headlined an organization in 2020 called the Kenosha Guard, an armed group that said in a Facebook post that it was “intended to prevent riots / looting.” According to The New York Times, on the day of the Reitenhaus shootings, Mathewson took to the streets on the group’s Facebook page for the Kenoshans to take to the streets to defend their city.

Matthewson, who attended Monday’s commission meeting, told Gadget Clock Digital that he was concerned that the move to put the commission’s proposal on the table instead of voting would open the door for them to pass quietly in the future.

In an exchange that began with a 21-minute video of the meeting, Mathewson accused Alderman of violating Wisconsin’s open meeting law against a “walking quorum” discussing the decision to raise a motion before the meeting.

Alderman Eric Haggard, who chairs the commission and said he was in favor of raising the issue because of an ongoing lawsuit between Kenosha and Huber’s family, repeatedly criticized Matthewson’s response to Gibbons and said he misunderstood what had happened.

“I know you don’t want to hear it, and you want to slap Givle like crazy,” Matthews told Haugard. “It doesn’t change what you did wrong.”

Haugaard did not respond to a request for comment.

“They’ve all spoken out against Kyle Reitenhaus,” Matthewson said of the commission members. “They think he shouldn’t have been there, and it was horrible that he shot these poor innocent people who are just protesting police brutality.”

Describing the commission as “to-the-line, card-carrying Democrats who want to apply to their districts,” Matthewson believes the proposal would have passed if community members had not expressed their disapproval.

“I think these five members want the tree and the plaque to go up, but they don’t want the influence of the electorate,” said Matthewson, who explained that by presenting the proposal instead of voting, they would be able to link it to another agenda at the last minute. And pass it on to the future.

“This has happened many times with different things in Kenosha and probably in every city around the country,” he said. “It’s just a ploy. It’s politics.”

“What happened in our town a few summers ago is unprecedented,” Matthewson said. “And to remember a man who lived a life of violence and crime and who contributed to the riots and looting was unimaginable.”

“It was offensive to the city of Kenosha taxpayers, even considering it in my opinion,” he added.