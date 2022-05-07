Kentucky Derby 2022 results: Rich Strike pulls off incredible upset in first leg of Triple Crown



Rich Strike ran into one of the biggest upsets in Kentucky Derby history on Saturday as he crossed the last stretched epicenter of the race to win the first leg of the Triple Crown.

Sonny Leone, in his first derby, took Rich Strike to the winning circle. The horse, which has not won a race since Maiden Claiming at Churchill Downs last September, was pulled together in the last few yards to win first.

Epicenter will finish second and Jandon will finish third.