Kentucky Derby 2022: What to know about first leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown

The Kentucky Derby is the first leg of the Triple Crown Race and will be held Saturday evening at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

The derby of the year will be even more interesting in recent memory as the track will not be allowed as legendary coach Bob Buffart served a 90-day suspension. He was banned by Kentucky racing officials after last year’s winner, Medina Spirit, failed a post-race drug test.

Buffart will not only miss this year’s and next year’s races, he will be out of the entire Triple Crown series.

Buffett has trained 34 horses for the Derby since his first appearance in 1996. He has won six wins, three second place and three third place together. This is not the sixth time there have been horses on the field.

However, two horses previously owned by Buffett are ready to compete.

Tim Yaktin, a former assistant under Buffart who has been running his own stables for more than two decades, oversees Messier and Taiba. Yaktin had no immediate relationship with Buffart, and the other horse owners agreed to transfer Buffart’s horses to others. Buffett is not allowed to contact Yaktin.

Read below for the adversity of the Kentucky Derby and read for the field for the race the day before things go ahead.

The Kentucky Derby won the Triple Crown without Bob Buffart

–

Who is racing and what are the differences?

1). Mo Donegal (Irad Ortiz Jr.), 10-1

Two). Happy Jack (Rafael Bezarano), 30-1

3). Subcentre (Joel Rosario), 7-2

4). Summer is Tomorrow (Mikel Barzalona), 30-1

5). Smile Happy (Corey Lannery), 20-1

6). Messier (John Velazquez), 8-1

7). Crown Pride (Christoph Lemaire), 20-1

8). Charge It (Lewis Sage), 20-1

9). Tees the Bomb (Brian Hernandez Jr.), 30-1

10). Jandan (Flavien Pratt), 3-1

11). Medina pioneer (Joe Bravo), 30-1

12). Taiba (Mike Smith), 12-1

13). Simplification (Jose Ortiz), 20-1

14). Barbara Road (Ray Guterres), 30-1

15). White Abario (Tyler Gaffalion), 10-1

16). Cyberknife (Florent Gerox), 20-1

17). Classic Causeway (Julien Leprex), 30-1

18). Towny Port (Ricardo Santana Jr.), 30-1

19). JoJos (Manny Franco), 20-1

Twenty). Ethereal Road (Louis Conteras) 30-1

21). Rich Strike (Sony Leone), 30-1

22). Rattle n Roll (James Graham), 30-1

Kentucky Derby travel guide for the Louisville trip

Who are the favorites?

Epicenter, whose jockey Joel Rosario, is the 7-2 favorite to win the race. Steven M. Asmusen Cole’s trainer. Asmusen is one of the all-time winners in North America but has yet to win a derby. Messia won the Twinspires.com Louisiana Derby in March, the Raisen Star S presented by Lamarck Ford in February, and the Song Runner States in December.

Messier, whose jockey John R. Velazquez is one of Buffart’s oldest horses. Messiah Robert B. in February. Lewis took first place in Stakes. Velazquez won the Derby in 2011, 2017 and 2020. Messia’s 8-1 shot to win the derby. Velazquez beat Medina Spirits before snatching the title last year.

Jandon, whose jockey is Flavien Pratt, enters the derby as a 3-1 shot. Cole won the Toyota Blue Grass Steaks last month. In the case of the Triple Crown, his coach Chad Brown only won the prequel in 2017. Pratt won the Derby in 2019 at Bill Mott’s Country House.

How to see?

Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky

When: May 7, 2022

Estimated Post Time: 6:57 pm ET

TV: NBC / NBCSports.com

Purse: 3 million