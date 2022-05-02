Kentucky Derby leads off Triple Crown without Bob Baffert



The Kentucky Derby led Bob Buffett to his first Triple Crown season in decades without a chance to win one or more of the three races officially.

Buffett’s absence during the suspended shadow over the race, especially since he trained two horses for a significant period of time is among the top competitors. Former assistant team Yaktin will be credited if Taiba or Messia wins after taking charge of training.

Retired jockey Jerry Bailey says, “It’s one thing to talk about, but it’s not another.” “To me, the only thing that’s going to be different is the record book.”

Taiba may be the first horse since 1883 to have won the Derby at the beginning of two or less years earlier. Buffett-trained Justify won it on its way to a triple crown sweep in 2018 after racing just three times before the first Saturday in May.

“Times have changed,” said NBC Sports analyst Randy Moss. “Horses now usually run less often in the Kentucky Derby in general, so it was just a matter of time.”

This is Bailey’s 34th derby and Moss’ 41st, many of whom have tracked together on the NBC sports set and around the Churchill Downs barn and for more than a decade. With the notable exception of 2014, they often seem to agree, when they disagree on losing to Belmont, with Ride Jockey Victor Espinoza giving California Chrome a chance to end the long Triple Crown drought of the game.

Asked if the 3-year-old was a potential Triple Crown winner in this crop, Moss said it was impossible to say and hinted at missing a lot over the years. Bailey thinks it could be a light raced taiba.

“If he can do that and win the Kentucky Derby, he still has just three starts this year,” said Bailey, who has won the Derby twice. Others may have climbed or are about to climb the Kentucky Derby to try and win, he may be the only one climbing.

Of the 10 horses that entered the derby with less racing experience like Taiba over the last century, none came close to winning the race.

“The average interval between defeats has been 25 lengths,” Moss said. “But the difference is that none of these horses were given a chance to win. And this horse is completely different. This horse has an outstanding chance of winning.”

Taiba faces a different challenge than its first two races on a crowded, 20-horse field where there is much more room to run tactics. Bailey said the challenge for Mike Smith is to keep Colt comfortable and try to replicate his first two trips out of the starting gate.

“He didn’t run against the big field, and he had a very, very clear trip, no traffic,” Bailey said. “For Mike Smith, his biggest job is to get him out of the starting gate, which gives the horse some speed and puts him in a position where a lot of new things aren’t happening to him at the start of the race.”

Jaya Smith, 56, will become the oldest jockey to win a derby. On his way, a record five French jockeys and a few trainers named Buffart are trying to capture the first gem of the Triple Crown for the first time.

Steve Asmussen, who has won the most number of coaches in North America, has the expected favorites in the epicenter. Chad Brown’s Jandon is another serious challenger who is training well and can give the champion coach his first derby win.

Crown Pride will be the first Japan-based horse to win any triple crown race. He won the UAE derby in Dubai in March.

Post position draw Monday in Louisville.