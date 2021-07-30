Kentucky Flash Flooding Leads to Woman’s Death

A Kentucky woman was killed in flash flooding during heavy rains overnight, which left around 10 people trapped in their homes and sent cars through the streets, an official said.

The woman, who has not been identified, lived in a trailer near an overflowing creek, said Calvin Denton, director of emergency management for Carlisle, Ky., About 40 miles northeast. from Lexington. (Due to an editing error, an earlier version of this element said Northwest.)

“The water had risen so quickly that it took the back of her trailer and she got trapped there,” Denton said. “We knew there was a possibility of rain, but nothing like it. I have lived here for 76 years and have never seen anything like it.

Mr Denton said that within an hour or so, parts of the area were inundated with about six feet of water. Crews rescued a dozen people trapped in their homes early on Friday, and rapidly rising water entered 25 to 35 homes, he said.