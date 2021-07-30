Kentucky Flash Flooding Leads to Woman’s Death
A Kentucky woman was killed in flash flooding during heavy rains overnight, which left around 10 people trapped in their homes and sent cars through the streets, an official said.
The woman, who has not been identified, lived in a trailer near an overflowing creek, said Calvin Denton, director of emergency management for Carlisle, Ky., About 40 miles northeast. from Lexington. (Due to an editing error, an earlier version of this element said Northwest.)
“The water had risen so quickly that it took the back of her trailer and she got trapped there,” Denton said. “We knew there was a possibility of rain, but nothing like it. I have lived here for 76 years and have never seen anything like it.
Mr Denton said that within an hour or so, parts of the area were inundated with about six feet of water. Crews rescued a dozen people trapped in their homes early on Friday, and rapidly rising water entered 25 to 35 homes, he said.
“A lot of things that are damaged can be replaced,” he said. “But you lose a person, it cannot be replaced. It shocked everyone. “
Most flash floods are the result of slow thunderstorms or back-to-back thunderstorms over the same area, according to the National Weather Service. Flooding usually occurs within six hours of the storm, and the places most at risk are urban areas where the pavement cannot absorb water, low areas, rivers and streams.
On average, 88 people die each year in the United States from flash floods, more than from tornadoes, hurricanes or lightning, according to the Weather Service.
The Kentucky woman was at least the fifth death this month in the United States from flash flooding. At least three people have died after a flash flood in Colorado last week, and a camper has been killed after flooding in the Grand Canyon.
As the world warms, the United States and other parts of the world have seen an increase in the frequency of extreme torrential rains that result in flash floods. And the frequency is likely to increase as the warming continues.
#Kentucky #Flash #Flooding #Leads #Womans #Death
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.