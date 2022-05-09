Kentucky football player charged with DUI, careless driving



A Kentucky football player has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, University Police said.

Chris Rodriguez Jr., 24, was arrested on Sunday for fleeing and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and driving without a tail lamp, a news outlet quoted a police source as saying.

A University of Kentucky police officer pulled a black Dodge Durango that was “not maintaining its designated operating lane” and its taillights were not active, according to an arrest warrant filed in Fayette District Court.

Rodriguez’s speech was vague and “smelled of alcoholic beverages inside the car,” the officer wrote. He was taken to Fayette County Jail.

The senior was the team’s leading racer and finished last year with 1,238 yards and eight racing touchdowns in 11 games.

“We are aware of the incident and will continue to monitor it as the situation develops,” UK Athletics spokeswoman Susan Lax told the Lexington Herald-Leader.