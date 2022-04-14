Kentucky lawmakers override governor’s veto of bill banning transgender athletes from girls’ sports



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Republican-controlled legislature in Kentucky on Wednesday voted to overturn Democrat Gov. Andy Ziar’s law veto that would ban transgender athletes from competing in sex-separated sports events through sixth grade through college.

The expected move came after Bessier refused to sign Senate Bill 83 last week and claimed it was probably unconstitutional. He said the law was “discriminatory against transgender people” and would not stand up in court.

The measure has now become law in the state after Republicans ignored the veto of the law, which was originally passed by the state house with 70 to 23 votes and the state senate with 26 to 9 votes.

Pennsylvania House passes bill preventing women from translating from competing in sports

Under the new law, a student’s gender will be determined by the “biological gender” indicated on the student’s certified birth certificate “as issued at the time of birth or at the time of adoption.” This means that individuals who became women later in life will not be able to participate in the state’s women’s nominated sports teams.

Republican Sen. Robbie Mills, the bill’s main sponsor, said the measure would ensure that girls and women would compete against other “biological women.”

Mills said the bill reflects the concerns of parents across the Bluegrass state. He said it “thinks ahead” to prevent situations where girls or women are unfairly competing with biological men.

“It would be crushing for a young woman to train her entire career to compete against a biological man in a state tournament or in a state final,” Mills said during an earlier debate on the bill.

While vetoing the measure, Bassier said its proponents failed to present a “single example” of gaining a competitive advantage over “sexual reassignment” in Kentucky.

“Transgender children deserve the efforts of government officials because they are valuable members of our community, through empathy, kindness and compassion, even if they don’t understand,” the governor wrote.

The measure also drew criticism from others in the state.

“This bill is a solution to a non-existent problem,” said Samuel Crankshaw, a spokesman for the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky. “It’s rooted in hatred and unconstitutionality.”

Gadget Clock’ Timothy HJ Neroji and the Associated Press contributed to this article.