Kentucky legislature overrides Beshear’s veto on abortion bill, shuttering abortion facilities for now



The Republican-dominated Kentucky State House and Senate each voted Wednesday to overturn Democratic Government Andy Bearier’s veto on an abortion bill, a move that is expected to temporarily shut down the two state-run abortion facilities.

HB 3 echoes the Mississippi law at the heart of the Supreme Court’s entire female health v. Jackson case – in which the court will overturn the precedent of abortion in Rowe v. Wade (1973) – prohibits most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy with exceptions for maternal life or health. The law stipulates the need for additional reporting on drug abortions and stipulates that abortion facilities must work with a funeral home to dispose of fetal remains through individual burials or crematoriums.

Since the bill has been enacted as an emergency measure, the law will come into force immediately. Two abortion facilities in the state have said they will not be able to meet some of the new requirements immediately, so they will stop abortions in the state unless a court intervenes to enforce the law, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Bessier vetoed the bill on Friday, blaming the bill for excluding exceptions to rape and incest.

“Under House Bill 3, a 12-year-old child who has been raped and impregnated by his father without the consent of his mother and without informing his rapist – his father – for at least 48 hours will not have the option of a procedure. , “Wrote the governor.

“Also, House Bill 3 is probably unconstitutional,” he added, citing Texas and Louisiana laws that the Supreme Court has previously overturned. He noted that HB 3 “requires physicians to perform non-surgical procedures in order to maintain the hospital’s access to the geographical proximity of the location where the procedure is performed,” a ban that the court overturned. He added that the bill would create three new full-time positions and create a program that would cost 1 million – but the bill does not qualify for this purpose.

Yet the State House of Representatives voted to overturn its veto, 76 to 21, and the Senate agreed, 31 to 6.

Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. Adia Uchner, executive director of Kentucky Right to Life and a former Kentucky legislator, said politicians have spent years working with parties to create regulations and ensure they can be implemented.

“There is no word here that would completely limit or prohibit abortion,” Ucher told the Wall Street Journal.

Abortion providers say there is still no way for them to comply with the law, as some additional forms they need to file still do not exist. They also expressed concern about finding a funeral home that would agree to work with them to dispose of fetal remains.

Planned guardianship And American Civil Liberties Union Kentucky has announced its intention to file a lawsuit in federal court, seeking to suspend the implementation of the law.

The ACLU announced on Twitter, “With Planned Parenthood, we are fighting to block this law immediately and to ensure that people in Kentucky can get the care they need for abortion.”

Pro-life advocates welcomed the legislature’s move.

“We are proud of the Kentucky legislature to stand up for Governor Bassier on abortion,” Marjorie Danenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List, said in a statement Wednesday. “Like most Americans, Kentuckies want general protection for unborn children and their mothers and refuse to have an abortion. We thank all our allies who fought to get this law to the last line, and we hope the US Supreme Court will soon allow the people and their legislators. To enact laws that would save lives across the country.

States, including the Democratic legislature, have passed abortion codify laws after the blockade. Governor Jared Police, D-Colo., Signed a law Creating a “fundamental right” to abortion and denying any right to the unborn. In 2019, Governor Andrew Cuomo, DN.Y., signed into law a law on abortion rights and codes. Definitely remove Protection from unborn children.

Meanwhile, states, including the Republican legislature, have passed abortion restriction laws, while Texas and Idaho have passed laws allowing private citizens to file civil lawsuits against individuals who assist or abort abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected at about 6 weeks of gestation.