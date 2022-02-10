World

Kentucky mom, boyfriend nabbed in Kansas after girl missing for more than a year

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Kentucky mom, boyfriend nabbed in Kansas after girl missing for more than a year
Written by admin
Kentucky mom, boyfriend nabbed in Kansas after girl missing for more than a year

Kentucky mom, boyfriend nabbed in Kansas after girl missing for more than a year

A Kentucky mom and her boyfriend were nabbed in Kansas last week more than one year after her 4-year-old daughter Serenity Ann McKinney went missing.

The grandparents of the little girl went to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, which is located about 30 miles east of Louisville, and reported that the child may be in danger on Jan. 31, Capt. Kyle Tipton told Fox New Digital.

Serenity Ann McKinney, 4, has been missing since Dec. 24, 2020, and her mom, Catherine McKinney, and boyfriend, Dakota Hill, aren't cooperating, officials said.

Serenity Ann McKinney, 4, has been missing since Dec. 24, 2020, and her mom, Catherine McKinney, and boyfriend, Dakota Hill, aren’t cooperating, officials said.
(handout / Thomas County Sheriff’s Office)

The grandparents, who last saw the child and her mother on Christmas Eve in 2020, asked law enforcement to make a wellness check.

MISSING CODI BIGSBY: VIRGINIA POLICE NAME 4-YEAR-OLD’S FATHER AS PERSON OF INTEREST AS SEARCH FOR BOY EXPANDS

Tipton said they promptly put the child in a national database for missing persons, and Kansas authorities were able to locate the mother and her boyfriend, Dakota Hill.

Serenity Ann McKinney, 4, has been missing since Dec. 24, 2020, and her mom, Catherine McKinney, and boyfriend, Dakota Hill, aren't cooperating, officials said.

Serenity Ann McKinney, 4, has been missing since Dec. 24, 2020, and her mom, Catherine McKinney, and boyfriend, Dakota Hill, aren’t cooperating, officials said.
(Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

McKinney and Hill, both in their 20s, were presented with a Kentucky court summons ordering them to hand over Serenity – but they didn’t cooperate, Tipton said.

MISSING HARMONY MONTGOMERY CASE: NEW HAMPSHIRE GOV. SUNUNU SAYS SYSTEM ‘FAILED HARMONY’ AMID INVESTIGATION

A judge issued a warrant for their arrest for felony custodial interference, and Kansas officials took them into custody on Sunday.

READ Also  Fire breaks out inside St. Helena's church in the Bronx

“We are continuously getting tips, and we’re investigating all leads,” Tipton told Gadget Clock Digital. “We’re investing a lot of man-hours day and night, and we’re very optimistic for a peaceful resolution.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McKinney and Hill, who is not the child’s biological father, are being held at the Thomas County Jail in Colby, Kansas, awaiting extradition to Kentucky.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is working on the case with the Kentucky attorney general, Kentucky State Police and the US Secret Service, officials said.

The public is encouraged to contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office with any information: 502-633-4324.

#Kentucky #mom #boyfriend #nabbed #Kansas #girl #missing #year

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Missouri Withheld Data Showing Effectiveness of Mask Mandates

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment