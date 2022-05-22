Kentucky pediatrician arrested in alleged murder for hire plot to have hitman kill ex-husband



NewYou possibly can hear to the Gadget Clock article now!

A pediatrician in Kentucky has been arrested on federal expenses associated to an alleged homicide-related plot.

Stephanie Russell, 52, of Louisville, Kentucky, Could 15 contacted a person she employed to kill her ex-husband, in accordance to courtroom data. The pediatrician allegedly paid the person – a secret FBI agent – $ 7,000 in alternate for killing his ex-husband.

Russell put $ 3,500 in a drop field outdoors his medical workplace on Could 18 as a part of a Could 18 cost, in accordance to federal prison expenses and an arrest warrant issued Thursday. He allegedly agreed to pay the opposite half after the murder. The FBI arrested Russell on Could 19.

Russell made his preliminary look earlier than a U.S. Justice of the Peace choose in U.S. District Court docket for the Western District of Kentucky on Friday. He’s scheduled to reappear at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Could 24, for a preliminary and detention listening to at U.S. Gene Snyder Courthouse.

Maryland mom of teenager killed after arrest of highschool scholar blames hooliganism for stabbing

The medical physician has been charged with utilizing the interstate commerce facility to hire a medical physician. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal jail, in accordance to U.S. Lawyer Michael A., of the Kentucky Western District. Bennett introduced. There isn’t any parole in the federal system.

Click on right here for the Gadget Clock app

The FBI and the Lewisville Metropolitan Police Division are investigating the case. In accordance to the Justice Division, Assistant U.S. Lawyer Marissa Ford is dealing with the case.

WLKY experiences that Russell is being held in a federal jail in Oldham County.