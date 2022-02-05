Kentucky police officer shot, expected to be okay: officials



A Lexington police officer was injured Saturday after responding to a shooting involving four teenagers at a gas station near Newtown Pike, Kentucky.

Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers provided an update on the incident, which he labeled “not a fatal shot.”

“A Lexington police officer was involved in an on-duty shooting,” Weathers told reporters at a news conference about the incident, which occurred at about 1 p.m. Teenagers have been spotted on the block. “

According to Weathers, police tried to investigate the situation and “during the investigation, a teenager hit an officer and shot him with a weapon.”

“Another officer returned fire,” he said. “No one was injured in that gunfight.” “The officer was wearing a ballistic vest and was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.”

Weathers said “three teenagers have been arrested” and the investigation – led by Kentucky State Police, a critical response team and the department’s Public Integrity Unit – is still ongoing.

Weathers told reporters that the officer involved in the shooting had turned on his body camera to capture the moment and that he would be “kept in administrative charge pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Noting that “policing is a difficult task,” Weathers thanked his law enforcement partners and “those who act with courage in the face of danger and with kindness, courtesy and sincerity in times of need.”

The weather noted that the injured officer was “still in good health” and was being treated at a hospital.