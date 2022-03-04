Sports

Kentucky racing board upholds Bob Baffert’s suspension

Kentucky Racing officials have rejected a request by trainer Bob Buffett to suspend his suspension for a failed postrace drug test by Medina Spirit, disqualifying him as a Kentucky Derby winner.

On Friday, members of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission board voted 10-0 with three breaks against being in a specially convened meeting. KHRC stewards last week suspended the Hall of Fame instructor for 90 days with a 7,500 fine and last May disqualified the now-dead child for having corticosteroid betamethasone in his system. Betamethasone is allowed in Kentucky but prohibited on race days.

File - Instructor Bob Buffart stands outside his barn at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kai on Monday, May 2, 2016.

Director Mark A. Guilfoyal rejected an initial request for a stay, which was scheduled to begin March 8, but was postponed to a March 17 hearing before Franklin County Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate.

Clark Brewster, Buffett’s attorney, argued that the steroid came from a topical ointment rather than an injection. KHRC General Counsel Jennifer Ulsing noted the source of betamethasone is irrelevant and Buffett’s failure to keep his promise to improve operations after a series of positive by his horse.

Brewster later called KHRC’s decision a “sudden, arbitrary departure from its own 100-year precedent” in a statement, adding that it was looking forward to receiving a stay in court.

Buffett filed a lawsuit against Churchill Downs in federal court on Tuesday, seeking to have his two-year stay revoked because he did not receive due process. The track recognized Derby runner-up Mandeloun as the race winner. Medina Spirits died of a heart attack on December 6 after a workout on the Santa Anita track in California.

