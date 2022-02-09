World

Kentucky seeking volunteers to verify foster children are placed in safe homes

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Volunteers are being sought all across Kentucky to review cases of children in the foster care system, officials said.

Citizen Foster Care Review Boards are “in critical need” of people who can review cases to ensure that foster children are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible, a statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts said.

Officials are seeking volunteers in all 120 counties. Potential volunteers must apply, consent to criminal background check and complete a training program. They generally spend one day each month reviewing cases.

Kentucky lawmakers created the review boards in 1982 to decrease the time children spend in out-of-home care.

