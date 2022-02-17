Kentucky Senate advances bill to bar biological males from playing female sports



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Kentucky Senate voted Wednesday to move a measure that would require older students in the state to play in teams based on their biological gender.

In a 27-8 vote, state Republican lawmakers were able to pass Senate Bill 83, which barred adolescent transgender boys and girls from participating in sports teams that align with their gender identity, not their gender at birth.

Quintage Brown, Louisville BLM activist accused of trying to assassinate mayoral candidate, has had problems in the past

Sponsored by Republican State Sen. Robbie Mills, the proposed law would direct the Kentucky High School Athletics Association to create rules that would require schools participating in statewide athletics to define their athletic team, activities and sports that are organic to those who participate. It also prohibits biological male students from participating in athletic teams, activities and sports defined as “girls”.

Introducing the bill on the Senate floor, Mills said, “The gender of the student will be determined by the biological gender of the student, as indicated in the student’s certified birth certificate, as originally issued at the time of birth.”

Mills also highlights the differences between biological males and females, concluding that transgender women have “benefits even after testosterone suppression.”

“An Australian study found that a 9-year-old male was 9.8% faster in short sprints and 16.6% faster in running one mile,” he said. “Even after testosterone suppression, male athletes still have the advantage. Hormone therapy in men after puberty does not significantly eliminate the athletic advantage of men.”

State senators amended the bill Wednesday to allow elementary school children to play in teams that match their gender identities.

The measure, which does not apply to state collegiate sports, will now enter the State House where it is expected to pass under a Republican majority. If the bill passes both Republican-controlled chambers, it will be sent to Democrat Gov. Andy Bessier.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.