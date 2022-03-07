Sports

Kentucky stuns No. 1 South Carolina to win SEC women’s title

10 seconds ago
Drewna Edwards hit a 3-pointer from the top with 4.2 seconds left and the Kentucky Wildcats dropped 15 points to win their first Southeast Conference Women’s Tournament championship, beating top-ranked South Carolina 64-62 on Sunday. Since 1982.

Kentucky hasn’t reached this game since 2014. The Seventh-seeded Wildcats (19-11) won their 10th biggest game of the championship after beating sixth-ranked LSU and No. 18 Tennessee.

Ryan Howard of Kentucky, right, driving against Camilla Cardoso of South Carolina, Kendra and Alia Boston (4) in the first half of the NCAA Women's College Basketball Southeastern Conference Tournament Championship game on Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee.

(AP Photo / Mark Humphrey)

Not only did The Wildcats snatch South Carolina’s 18-game winning streak this season, they also ended Gamecocks’ quest for the title of the third consecutive SEC tournament title with Kentucky’s fourth win for regular season champions.

South Carolina (28-2) 45-30 lead at 4:45 left in the third quarter again seemingly minutes away from cutting the net again. But the gamecocks failed to score after Alia Boston’s jumper remained at 5:04 which made them 62-53.

The Wildcats ended the game 11-0. Ryan Howard lost the ball With 18.3 seconds left, no foul was made when the ball went down the alley, returning the ball to South Carolina. Zia Cook missed two free throws with 16.4 seconds left to set up the final shot.

READ Also  The Skateboarders Taking Over Are Among The Youngest Olympians in Tokyo

After Kentucky took the lead, Destiny Henderson threw the ball just past mid-court and hit the right side of the rim, triggering a wild celebration in Kentucky.


