Kentucky suspect accused of attempt on mayoral candidate’s life hit with federal charges



A Kentucky worker accused of shooting the Democratic mayoral candidate while he was meeting with his staff and then granted bail by the Black Lives Matter Group will now face federal charges, the Justice Department said Thursday.

Quintage and Louisville. Brown, 21, has already faced state charges of attempted murder and four counts of unwanted endangerment after Craig Greenberg was shot in the head at his Butchertown campaign headquarters on Feb. 14. No one was injured in the gunfight, but Greenberg’s shirt was hit by a bullet, police said.

Brown was arrested minutes after the shooting.

He now faces federal charges of interfering with federally protected rights and using and disposing of a firearm in a crime of violence. He appeared before a U.S. magistrate on Thursday and is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Brown is being held at the Grayson County Detention Center as a federal detainee, according to prison records.

Federal prosecutors say he is trying to interfere with Greenberg’s mayoral race and intimidate him into campaigning as a candidate in the Louisville primary election. After the shooting, he was released from prison on bail when Black Lives Matter (BLM) Louisville raised $ 100,000 with the Louisville Community Bail Fund to cover his bail.

After the shooting, Greenberg told WDRB-TV that his resolve was stronger than ever.

“We must put an end to this senseless gun violence in Louisville,” he said. “I’ve been talking about this since before I became the official candidate. This has been my number one problem since I announced my candidacy for mayor, and now, much more than before, my determination has only become stronger that we must unite as a city.” And stop gun violence now.

Brown previously worked as an intern and editorial columnist for the Louisville Courier-Journal, according to the newspaper. He shared a short promotional video on Twitter in December stating that he is vying to represent District 5 for the Lewisville Metro Council in 2022.

If convicted on federal charges, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

