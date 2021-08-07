Kenya Takes Gold, Molly Seidel Gets Bronze in Women’s Marathon

Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya escaped late in the race to sprint to the gold in the women’s marathon.

Jepchirchir was part of a large group of runners who held on Saturday morning until the end of the match. She then beat another Kenyan runner, Brigid Kosgei, world record holder, who won silver, and Molly Seidel of the United States, who won bronze.

Jepchirchir won in 2 hours 27 minutes 20 seconds. She was 16 seconds ahead of Kosgei and 26 seconds ahead of Seidel.

Officials moved the race in 2019 to Sapporo, 500 miles north of Tokyo, in a futile attempt to escape the sappy heat and humidity that stifled the Summer Games.