Kenya to Impose Restrictions on the Unvaccinated

Nairobi, Kenya – People will have to show proof of coronavirus vaccination to enter many businesses, restaurants and government offices in Kenya from next month, a major policy change that has sparked outrage in a country where less than 5 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated. .

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said on Sunday that he was concerned about the slowdown in vaccinations and hoped the new rules would encourage more people to take their shots. He expressed concern that as schools close and the country goes into festive season, people will become complacent about public health measures, including social distance and wearing masks.

The new measure was quickly criticized by lawyers, activists and the public, who warned against tightening the vaccine order in the weeks following the lifting of the nationwide night curfew that reduced economic activity.

“This is clearly unconstitutional,” said Vaiqua Vanyoike, a leading constitutional lawyer. “The need to ask as many people as possible to be vaccinated may be appropriate, but the approach is wrong,” he said in a phone interview.