Kenya to Impose Restrictions on the Unvaccinated
Nairobi, Kenya – People will have to show proof of coronavirus vaccination to enter many businesses, restaurants and government offices in Kenya from next month, a major policy change that has sparked outrage in a country where less than 5 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated. .
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said on Sunday that he was concerned about the slowdown in vaccinations and hoped the new rules would encourage more people to take their shots. He expressed concern that as schools close and the country goes into festive season, people will become complacent about public health measures, including social distance and wearing masks.
The new measure was quickly criticized by lawyers, activists and the public, who warned against tightening the vaccine order in the weeks following the lifting of the nationwide night curfew that reduced economic activity.
“This is clearly unconstitutional,” said Vaiqua Vanyoike, a leading constitutional lawyer. “The need to ask as many people as possible to be vaccinated may be appropriate, but the approach is wrong,” he said in a phone interview.
Lack of funding has hampered the vaccination campaign in Kenya. A public awareness campaign was carried out to some extent. Also there are no comprehensive vaccination sites. Authorities have at times stepped in to access or purchase the cold storage facilities needed to store the shots.
The new rules will also extend to those planning to visit hospitals, prisons, restaurants, bars, national parks and any business that serves 50 or more people daily. Public transport operators, including pilots and air hostesses, are always expected to carry proof of vaccination. In addition, visitors from Europe must be fully vaccinated to enter Kenya.
Dr. who works on the governing board of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to Githinji Gitahi, the new rules are the most comprehensive yet introduced on the continent. Zimbabwe has made it mandatory for civil servants to receive shots and gather at places of worship to present proof of vaccination. While Uganda needs to vaccinate all teachers and healthcare workers, Namibia has rejected the idea.
The coronavirus has reported more than 254,700 cases and 5,328 deaths in Kenya. While the average case rate has dropped in recent weeks, the gap between vaccinations and the spread of more contagious delta types has affected the country’s healthcare system. Kenya hopes to vaccinate at least 30 million people before the end of 2022, but like many African countries, has struggled to gain access to vaccines.
The new restrictions were questionable, with many lamenting its impracticality. Some noted lower vaccination rates in the adult population, with only 8.8 percent fully vaccinated. Others said the order could open the door to more corruption, bribery and the spread of fake vaccine certificates.
Vaccine orders state in the US
A growing number of employers, universities and businesses are now issuing some kind of vaccine requirement. Here’s a closer look.
Critics say the government should not only ensure that vaccines are available to all, but also come up with better strategies to eliminate misinformation and resistance to vaccinations.
Irungu Houghton, executive director of Amnesty International Kenya, said the new order, in its current form, risks depriving people of their right to access not only work but also critical services such as health and education.
“This proposal threatens to tame global vaccine racism and create those with and without rights,” Mr Houghton said. Said in a statement.
#Kenya #Impose #Restrictions #Unvaccinated
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.