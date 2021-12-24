Kerala and Mizoram raised concern, Health Ministry said – Omicron spreading faster than Delta, cases doubling in 1.5 to three days

So far, 358 cases of infection of Omicron form have been reported in India. So far 183 cases were analyzed and out of these, 121 people had traveled abroad.

The whole world is stunned by Omicron’s sharp attitude. The Health Ministry says that Omicron is spreading faster than Delta. Infected cases of this variant are doubling in 1.5 to three days. However, the ministry also says that delta remains the main form in India so far. There is a need to take covid appropriate behavior and increase vaccination. Only then can Omicron be encountered.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan says that the world is facing the fourth surge of Kovid-19 cases. The overall rate of confirmation of infectivity is 6.1 percent. So we cannot reduce our vigilance. The central government said that the weekly infection rate of Kovid-19 in 20 districts of the country is between 5 and 10 percent, in two districts more than 10 percent. The infection rate of Kovid-19 cases in Kerala and Mizoram is much higher than the national average, which is a cause for concern.

The government cited the WHO as saying that Omicron is spreading through communities faster than the delta, with cases doubling in 1.5 to three days.

Of the 183 cases Omicron analyzed, 91 percent of the patients had received the full dose of the vaccine, with three also taking a booster dose. In the cases analyzed, 70 percent of the patients did not show any symptoms, while 61 percent of the patients were male. At present, the concern is the 11 states where vaccination coverage is less than the national average.

The Health Secretary said that from the first wave to the second wave, there was a 10-fold increase in the demand for oxygen. This time the preparation has already started. Arrangement has been made for 18,800 metric tonnes of medical oxygen.