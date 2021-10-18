Kerala Blasters beat Etic 2-1

The first goal of the match was scored by ATK, but Kerala made a tremendous comeback and grabbed the match by scoring two goals.

Kerala Blasters defeated ATK in the sixth season of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday. Kerala registered a convincing 2-1 win against ATK. By half time, Kerala took a one-goal lead over Kolkata. The first goal of the match was scored by ATK, but Kerala made a tremendous comeback and grabbed the match by scoring two goals.

After this, in the second half, Kolkata was trying to level the match by scoring goals. Most of the ATK players were seen trying to score. But he failed to score. The match took an exciting turn in the last minute and at one point it looked like the match would end in a draw. But Kerala didn’t give ATK any chance.

