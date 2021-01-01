Kerala Covid Cases: Covid Third Wave Latest News and Updates: Corona Third Wave Latest News Update

In some parts of the country, where cases of corona have declined, the situation in Kerala is worrisome. In the last 24 hours, 64 per cent of the total corona cases across the country have come from Kerala alone. There were 24,000 cases here on Tuesday, which increased to 31,000 on Wednesday. There are a number of reasons behind this situation in Kerala, from which a lesson can be learned to prevent the ‘corona bomb’ from exploding.

In Kerala, 31,445 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, 24,296 corona positive patients were found in the state. The 24,296 cases found on Tuesday are being reported for the first time since May. For the second time since May 26, the number of cases has crossed 24,000. As of May 26, there were 28,798 cases.

Schools have started opening in the states, a plan is being drawn up to vaccinate children, but the corona outbreak in Kerala is frightening, is there a third wave beginning?

Did Onam double the cases?

In the case of Kerala, it is said that epidemics have once again increased in the state in the weeks since Onam was celebrated. These cases have also been reported in Kerala while Onam is being tested less. In the last three days, less than 17,000 Kovid patients were being registered daily in the state, though the previous number was over 20,000. Seen this way, Corona’s cases have now almost doubled.

But between Onam and Moharram, the government relaxed and crowds began to gather at religious places and markets. When social distance restrictions were lifted, corona infection also spread rapidly. Due to this negligence, a ‘corona bomb’ has exploded in Kerala.

Will the prediction of a third wave in October come true? Decreased cases increased again today

If Kerala makes a mistake again, Corona will spread

But the worrying thing is that there are festivals like Dussehra and Diwali in the coming months. If Kerala’s laziness and negligence is repeated, the country will fall into a maze of viruses before the third wave of corona arrives. In such a situation, in states where schools have been opened due to low cases, it will not take long for the corona to spread among children.

The rising tide of infection in Kerala has raised fears of a third wave of corona. Experts have already warned that a third wave could hit in October, which is more unsafe for children.

Suggested Notice – Third Wave in October!

An expert panel formed under the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) has warned of a third wave. It is said that the third wave could reach its peak around October. The committee has emphasized on the need for better medical preparation for children during this period. The report says that children are just as at risk as adults.

