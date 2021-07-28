Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2021 declared 87.94% student pass

Kerala Plus Two Result 2021: The Kerala Higher Secondary Education Department has released the class 12 result. Students who appeared in the 12th examination can check the result by visiting the official website of the board at keralaresults.nic.in.

New Delhi. Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education has released the class 12 exam result. According to the information released by the board, this time 87.94 percent students have passed in the 12th examination. Students who had registered for the exam and appeared in the exam can check their DHSE Plus 2 Result 2021 by visiting the official website, keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala Education Minister V Shivankutty said that the number of seats in Plus One will be increased. In northern districts, the seats will be increased by 20 percent. The seats in the districts between Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur will be increased by 10%.

Check result like this

To check the Kerala Board 12th Result, students first visit the official website keralaresults.nic.in. On the home page of the website, click on the link for DHSE Kerala plus two result. On clicking the result page will appear. Students enter your +2 registration number, roll number and date of birth. Now the result will open. Students download and take a print out of Kerala DHSE +2 Result.

Check Result From Here Also

keralaresults.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

kerala.gov.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

mobile sms

Kerala Board Class 12th Result 2021 is also available on mobile app. Students can check their result on iExaMS, PRD Live, Saphalam 2021 app once the result is declared.

exam was not canceled

A total of 4,46,471 students had appeared for the 12th examination conducted by the Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education this year. Kerala had conducted the plus two or class 12 examinations in April. Apart from Kerala, Bihar had also conducted the exam before the pandemic. Chhattisgarh had conducted the exam on the basis of a new pattern. At the same time, most of the other states of the country including CBSE had canceled the 10th and 12th examinations.

