Kerala: HC did not like the attitude of the female police officer, said this after seeing the girl’s tears in the viral video

The High Court said that being a woman and a mother, the officer should have melted into tears. He should have consoled the child.

The Kerala High Court has made a strong comment on a viral video of the police. The court has called it pure arrogance and arrogance of Khaki regarding the police officer present in this video.

The Kerala High Court on Monday said the behavior of a woman policeman reflects “pure arrogance and vanity of khaki”. A woman police personnel had stopped a father and daughter accusing them of stealing phones. Justice Devan Ramachandran, after playing a nearly five-minute-long video of the incident, said the girl could be seen crying from the beginning, but the officer did not move at all.

The court said that being a woman and a mother, the officer should have melted in tears and consoled the child. The court said- “The visuals are disturbing. It has shaken me. The girl was crying. She was scared. They are from a weaker section of the society. It could have been handled better. He should have bowed down and apologized to the child and bought him a chocolate and things would have ended there. Instead, he justified his actions. It is not a lack of knowledge. This is pure arrogance and vanity”.

Raising the question, the court said that what kind of pink police is this that when the girl started crying, no one went to her? Why do we need such Pink Police? The court asked the police whether the child would ever trust any officer in future in the instant case.

The court has asked the state police chief to “pay his attention” to the issue and file a report. The statements of father and daughter have not been taken so far in this case.

The court was hearing a petition filed by an eight-year-old girl, seeking a direction to the government to take strict action against the officer for violating her fundamental right. The petitioner has also demanded Rs 50 lakh as compensation from the government for the humiliating incident.