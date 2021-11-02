Kerala HC’s comment, vaccination created two groups of people, one who can come anywhere and the other whose movement is restricted

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday said that there are two classes of citizens in India with regard to the Centre’s vaccination plan. One group consists of citizens who have been given a dose of the vaccine and their movement is restricted, while the other group consists of citizens who have received a dose of the Kovashield vaccine and can go anywhere. The court said that this step has violated the fundamental right of the petitioner.

Justice PV Kunhikrishnan made the remarks while hearing a plea by a person who wants to go abroad for work, to get the third dose of the internationally recognized vaccine. The man, who works as a welder in Saudi Arabia, has moved court for the third time because the two doses of Covaccine he has taken are not recognized or approved in the Gulf country, fearing he will lose his job. One cannot go there without getting vaccinated against an internationally recognized vaccine.

The court said, “There are two types of citizens in the country under the state-sponsored vaccination scheme. The first is those who have received a dose of Covaccine while the second is those who have taken a dose of Covishield. There is a restriction on the movement of people belonging to the first category, while the people of the second class can go anywhere.

The court said that by creating two separate classes of citizens, there has been a “violation of the fundamental right of movement of the petitioner”. A citizen is suffering because of a state sponsored vaccination scheme. This is a clear case of violation of the fundamental rights of the petitioner.”

The Justice said that he would not order whether the petitioner should be given the third dose or not, but would direct the Center to redress his complaint within a month. is pending in the Court, which has said that it will await the decision of the World Health Organization (WHO) on the issue.

The court said that if the Center wants to take more time in taking the decision, then a direction can be issued to pay the amount received as salary to the petitioner while working abroad. The Center had said in August that clinical trials are underway to ascertain the efficacy of the third dose of the COVID vaccine and will take several months to complete.

