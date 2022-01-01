Kerala: If the bill was not received, then the liquor bottle was emptied, the government gave this punishment for the police action with the tourist

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sought a report from the state police chief in this matter. Terming the incident as unfortunate, Tourism Minister PA Mohammad Riyas said that such an act damaging the government’s efforts to revive the state’s tourism sector will not be tolerated.

A team of Kerala Police forced a foreigner to empty a bottle of liquor which he had bought from a government liquor shop for New Year celebrations. The video of the incident went viral on social media. Taking the incident seriously, the Vijayan government on Saturday suspended the police officer who had forced the foreigner to do so.

He said that if any officer is trying to thwart the initiative of the government, he will be taught a tough lesson. Riyas said efforts would be made to attract more tourists to Kerala.

In a video viral on social media, the foreign national can be seen emptying a bottle of liquor in the presence of a team of police personnel at Kovalam, a top tourist destination in southern Kerala, on Friday. The incident took place when the foreigner was returning after buying liquor from a Bevco outlet in nearby Vellar on his two-wheeler.

While the law permits a person to carry up to 3 liters of liquor in hand, On what ground the Police can corner a tourist, a Swedish citizen, asking for the bill?#Kerala#KeralaTourism pic.twitter.com/628kaaglvO — Ajesh Padmanabhan ?? (@ajeshpindia) January 1, 2022

The police team stopped the foreigner’s two-wheeler and found liquor bottles in it during investigation. When he was asked to show the bill, the foreigner told him that he had forgotten to collect the bill from the Bevco outlet. However, he insisted that he could show the bill.

On the other hand, the foreigner expressed his displeasure at the policemen for spoiling the New Year celebrations. He said that Goa is more friendly to tourists than Kerala.