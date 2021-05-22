Kerala Police Recruitment 2021 for Accounts Officer Posts, Download Notice @keralapolice.gov.in





Kerala Police Recruitment 2021: Kerala Public Service Fee (KPSC) has printed the recruitment notification for the publish of Accounts Officer on its web site i.e keralapolice.gov.in. Eligible and candidates can submit their software on or earlier than 31 Could 2021.

Essential Date

Final Date of Software – 31 Could 2021 upto 5 PM

Kerala Police Emptiness Particulars

Accounts Officer – 1 Publish

Kerala Police Accounts Officer Wage:

Rs. 40,000/-

Eligibility Standards for Kerala Police Accounts Officer Posts

Instructional Qualification:

M.Com./CA/CS/ICWA

Expertise

Expertise in dealing with Accounting Software program and may have work expertise of a minimum of 3 years in any agency.

Kerala Police Accounts Officer Age Restrict:

25 Years to 55 Years

Choice Course of for Kerala Police Accounts Officer Posts

Choice can be achieved on the idea of interview

How one can Apply for Kerala Police Accounts Officer Recruitment 2021 ?

candidates can ship their Software letter, duly crammed up Bio-data and attested copies of certificates proving their {qualifications} & expertise, to the Further Director Basic of Police (HQ) & Chairman, Central Administration Committee of Subsidiary Central Police Canteen, Police Headquarters, Thiruvananthapuram by electronic mail [email protected] on or earlier than 31 Could 2021.

Kerala Police Accounts Officer Notice