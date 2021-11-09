Kerala: Smart Ration Card holders will not be summoned over technical issues and they can get them from Akshaya Centers Cardholders will not be summoned for technical flaws

New ration cards are like ATM cards. These are made of PVC i.e. polyvinyl chloride. These cards also have QR codes and barcodes etc. Many people also call these smart ration cards.

The Civil Supplies Department of Kerala has prohibited officials from calling consumers on technical issues in the printing of smart ration cards. In fact, while preparing the PVC ration card and e-ration card, the officials used to call the cardholders to the office after facing discrepancies to get the ‘print password’. Keeping this in view, the department has taken this action.

In case any cardholder fails to obtain the print password on the registered mobile number, the same should be sent to another phone number or e-mail address. In case of any doubt on the authenticity of the documents the authorities should check the documents online in the Ration Card Management System and issue the password.

The department has given strict instructions to Taluk Supply Officers (TSOs) and city ration officers not to call anyone to the office if they fail to get the print password. Permission of TSO or City Stationing Officer is not mandatory for conversion of old ration card to PVC, plastic or laminated e-card form. If the cardholder wants to make any corrections, they will have to submit an application to the authorities.

Cardholders can take print of PVC and plastic ration cards as ATM cards from Akshaya Kendras. However, the thickness of these cards should be 0.76 mm. Size should be 85.6 X 53.98 mm. However, card printing equipment is not available in some Akshaya Kendras.

If any Akshaya Kendra charges higher price for printing of e-ration card, it will be excluded from the services. A fee of Rs 65 will be charged for the printing of PVC and plastic ration cards. A fee of Rs 25 should be charged for printing and laminating the e-card. People can also take print of smart card from other computer centers.

