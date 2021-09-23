Kerry James Marshall Will Design Windows for National Cathedral

WASHINGTON — Four years after removing stained-glass windows in honor of two Confederate generals, officials at the Washington National Cathedral said Wednesday that they had chosen an acclaimed black artist, Kerry James Marshall, to design its replacement.

The artist visited the church for the first time on Wednesday after being tasked with healing a small wound in the country’s second-largest cathedral. Along with poet and author Elizabeth Alexander, Mr. Marshall will design two stained-glass windows that address themes of racial justice, paying homage to Generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.

“Right now I don’t have a clear concept about what I think I’ll do,” he said. “It must be a work that is capable of synthesizing the multiplicity of thoughts and feelings that the country represents for all of us. There will be some kind of imagination that presents itself as an invitation to reflection on the meaning of America.” “

The decision to remove the windows in 2017 preceded a debate that began in 2015, when a self-described white supremacist shot and killed nine African Americans at an Episcopal church in Charleston, SC, more so in 2017. It was necessary when a protest against the removal of a statue of white nationalist Lee took place in Charlottesville, Va. Rally in A woman was killed when one of those protesters drove her car into a crowd of counter protesters.