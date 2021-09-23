Kerry James Marshall Will Design Windows for National Cathedral
WASHINGTON — Four years after removing stained-glass windows in honor of two Confederate generals, officials at the Washington National Cathedral said Wednesday that they had chosen an acclaimed black artist, Kerry James Marshall, to design its replacement.
The artist visited the church for the first time on Wednesday after being tasked with healing a small wound in the country’s second-largest cathedral. Along with poet and author Elizabeth Alexander, Mr. Marshall will design two stained-glass windows that address themes of racial justice, paying homage to Generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.
“Right now I don’t have a clear concept about what I think I’ll do,” he said. “It must be a work that is capable of synthesizing the multiplicity of thoughts and feelings that the country represents for all of us. There will be some kind of imagination that presents itself as an invitation to reflection on the meaning of America.” “
The decision to remove the windows in 2017 preceded a debate that began in 2015, when a self-described white supremacist shot and killed nine African Americans at an Episcopal church in Charleston, SC, more so in 2017. It was necessary when a protest against the removal of a statue of white nationalist Lee took place in Charlottesville, Va. Rally in A woman was killed when one of those protesters drove her car into a crowd of counter protesters.
“The windows became barriers for people to feel fully welcome here,” the very Rev. Randolph Hollerith, the cathedral’s dean, said in an interview on Wednesday. “And so we got to the point where relevance was no longer possible – but the windows needed to be removed from the sacred space.”
Mr Marshall, who won a MacArthur Fellowship in 1997, has received acclaim for a major retrospective of his work, which opened at the Chicago Museum of Contemporary Art in 2016 and traveled to the Met Breuer in New York and the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles. . Correcting his omission from the tradition of Western art, he is known to have painted black figures largely unpublished.
For the cathedral he would be working with stained glass for the first time. The installation will consist of four window sections, or lancets, that will be six feet long and one and a half feet wide. He also plans to include figures for his cathedral piece.
“The windows are likely to have figures, some of them are likely to be black figures, but I can’t say that’s all you’re going to see there because I think the scope of the windows needs to be more detailed than That’s all,” he said.
In the summer of 2020, amid nationwide protests following the killing of George Floyd by police, the cathedral began collaborating with the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture to plan a public exhibition of the removed windows. Le Window is set to be on display at the museum later this week.
Ms Alexander – who will contribute a poem that will be inscribed in stone tablets along Mr Marshall’s windows – has visited the cathedral frequently since she grew up in Washington. She said that she never really paid attention to Lee and Jackson’s windows. “But it is such a great gift of our society’s progress that we now notice and question where something is and what it is teaching us.”
And Washington National Cathedral has been asking these kinds of questions for years. In the western part of the cathedral, its leaders have long commemorated human rights figures. Stone carvings of Mother Teresa, Rosa Parks and others are shown there on the so-called Human Rights Porch. In April, tributes to Holocaust survivor, author and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel joined them.
Dean Hollerith said the decision to remove the windows was not without controversy.
“But I’m very proud that we spent time talking about why the windows were installed in the first place, what was going on in 1953, and what the legacy of Jackson and Lee is,” he said. “Cathedrals never end.”
The New Window and Poetry is expected to be unveiled in 2023.
