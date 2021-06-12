Kerry Katona breaks down as she discusses losing ex George Kay to addiction



Kerry Katona broke down on Friday, whereas discussing losing her ex-husband George Kay to a drug overdose in July 2019.

The star, 40, tearfully instructed The Solar that she feels ‘anger’ over George’s ‘egocentric’ addiction that has left their seven-year-old daughter Dylan-Jorge, seven, with out a father.

It has been a traumatic 18 months for the previous singer, having additionally misplaced her aunt Angela to alcoholism addiction in March this 12 months.

‘Addiction makes you egocentric’: Kerry Katona broke down in a brand new interview on Friday as she mentioned losing ex-husband George Kay to drug addiction in July 2019. George left behind the couple’s daughter Dylan-Jorge, 7. Pictured on the Good Morning Britain TV present in June

‘George is my child’s daddy and she’s by no means, ever going to see him once more and I’ve obtained a lot anger in direction of him for that. I am so offended,’ Kerry mentioned in between tears.

‘You change into very, very egocentric when you’ve gotten an addiction. You do not take into consideration different folks, and typically even your flesh and blood is not sufficient, and that is actually egocentric.

‘He is going to be lacking out on so many great issues, as a result of that child is one wonderful child,’ she continued.

Kerry, who has not touched a drug in 13 years, went on to say how she won’t ever take a drug once more as she doesn’t need Dylan to have to undergo the same ordeal.

Tragic: 'George is my child's daddy and she's by no means, ever going to see him once more and I've obtained a lot anger in direction of him for that. I am so offended,' Kerry instructed The Solar. 'You change into very, very egocentric when you've gotten an addiction.' Pictured with George in 2015

Her satisfaction and pleasure: ‘He is going to be lacking out on so many great issues, as a result of that child is one wonderful child,’ she continued. Pictured with Dylan-Jorge

Describing cocaine as having as soon as been her ‘finest good friend’, Kerry recalled how at her lowest level when she was suicidal, she would consciously go on binges.

She has remained sober thanks to rehab and chopping out any adverse influences.

George died after consuming ‘a amount of cocaine’ on the Vacation Inn lodge in Sutton Weaver, Runcorn, Cheshire in July 2019.

The police and the North West Ambulance service had been known as, with George being taken to Warrington Common Hospital for therapy, the place he died.

One other passing: Kerry additionally revealed in March that her aunt Angela handed away following a gruelling battle with addiction, writing on Instagram: ‘This vile sickness took our Ang!’ (pictured collectively)

In March this 12 months, Kerry took to Instagram to share the unhappy information of her aunt’s passing after a battle with alcoholism.

She introduced: ‘My loopy, lovely aunty (extra my sister) sadly handed away yesterday! We’re all completely heartbroken! Oh Ang I actually want I might rewind and inform you how a lot I really like you and I all the time needed to be you once I was little.’

Alluding to her aunt’s troubles, she continued: ‘I ought to of completed extra! I really like you Angela! My huge sister! We had so many nice adventures collectively… I can not imagine I am even penning this submit!’

Heartfelt: 'I actually want I might rewind and inform you how a lot I really like you and I all the time needed to be you once I was little,' Kerry wrote in a heartfelt Instagram submit for Angela on the time

She additionally opened up in regards to the ache of addiction, writing: ‘This vile sickness took our Ang! We MUST discuss extra about addiction!!! She tried so laborious to get sober but it surely obtained the higher of her.’

The picture she captioned learn: ‘Addiction is a particular type of hell. It tales the soul of the addict and breaks the hearts of everybody who loves them.’

Throughout an look on the BBC’s Wednesday Morning Stay in Might, Kerry mentioned her aunt had moved in along with her and that she had even managed to assist her get sober.

She mentioned: ‘She got here to stay with me and I obtained her sober. I obtained her doing workshops, conferences, obtained her to see my physician, she was doing so nicely, I obtained her into train’.

Anguish: Kerry shared a picture in regards to the ache of addiction, as she wrote, ‘This vile sickness took our Ang! We MUST discuss extra about addiction!!! She tried so laborious to get sober…’

Nonetheless Angela was noticed elsewhere with a bottle of vodka, which left Kerry shocked.

Kerry mentioned: ‘Then I later came upon she was seen with a bottle of vodka, and it was ‘how are they doing this?”’

Opening up about her relative’s character, she mentioned on air: ‘For years and years Angela was an exquisite mom, let me make that actually clear. With alcoholism addiction folks actually choose it and assume you are a sure sort of individual.

‘Angela was an exquisite individual. So separating drunk Angela from sober Angela was troublesome to do and this was over 20 years, to the purpose we would not know if she was drunk or not.’

Getting assist: Throughout an look on the BBC's Wednesday Morning Stay in Might, Kerry mentioned her aunt had moved in along with her and that she had even managed to assist her get sober. I obtained her doing workshops, conferences, obtained her to see my physician, she was doing so nicely,' she revealed

Detailing her household’s ‘guilt’ over the passing of Angela, Kerry went on: ‘I feel as a member of the family, as a result of I have been on the opposite facet of it, even I wiped my palms of her, God…

‘That sense of guilt. Even her personal youngsters, all of us really feel like we might have completed extra.’

She added: ‘As a household if you cannot see one thing, it is actually laborious to perceive it. If somebody comes to you and says I’ve most cancers, individuals are much more understanding.’

Drawing comparisons between alcoholism and a most cancers analysis, Kerry instructed hosts Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones: ‘If any individual comes up to you and says I am an alcoholic, you get offended as a result of technically you are doing it to your self and you may’t perceive why you are doing that to your self, and why cannot I cease?

‘I did cease myself, so I ought to have recognized higher… there is a sense of anger with a member of the family since you need to shake them but it surely is not that straightforward.’

For assist with addiction issues contact FRANK on 0300 123 6600