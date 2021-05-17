Kerry Katona makes a statement in spotted fur coat as she steps out with fiancé Ryan Mahoney



She’s been engaged to fiancé Ryan Mahoney since August.

And Kerry Katona proved she and her husband-to-be are extra liked up than ever on Saturday, once they stepped out for a romantic dinner collectively in London.

Doting mom Kerry, 40, turned heads in an outsized Bambi-inspired fur coat alongside a fashionable baker boy hat.

Wow: Kerry Katona, 40, turned heads in an outsized beige fur coat that was speckled with white spots alongside a fashionable baker boy hat when she stepped out on Saturday

Date night time: Kerry proved she and her husband-to-be are extra liked up than ever once they stepped out for a romantic dinner collectively in London

Kerry added top to her body in a pair of heeled boots and the star’s vast leg black trousers peeked out from the underside of her coat.

The previous singer toted a vivid crimson luxurious designer purse in her proper hand.

Kerry wore her vivid blonde hair free as she stepped out in the capital, with Ryan wanting dapper in a satin blue bomber jacket.

In April Kerry revealed she had bought a new residence with her fiancé Ryan in the north of England, 13 years ‘after dropping all the pieces’.

Luxurious equipment: The previous singer toted a vivid crimson luxurious designer purse in her proper hand.

The Atomic Kitten star, who’s initially from Warrington, has actually splashed the money on the property as her new pad is price an eye-watering £2million, reviews The Solar.

Kerry’s dream residence is claimed to boast six large bedrooms, a walk-in wardrobe to accommodate her designer garments and a luxurious cinema room.

MailOnline has contacted Kerry’s representatives for remark.

Kerry added top to her body in a pair of heeled boots and the star’s vast leg black trousers peeked out from the underside of her coat

The tv character marked the achievement on Instagram final month and mentioned how she ‘by no means gave up’ on her pipe-dream of shopping for a residence once more, regardless of feeling suicidal ‘many time through the years’.

She wrote: ‘Good morning you lovely folks!!! Properly it is official!! After dropping EVERYTHING 13 years in the past and having to hire I’ve lastly purchased me a home!!

‘I need to share this information as a result of many occasions through the years I actually felt suicidal! BUT I by no means gave up!

Glam: Kerry wore her vivid blonde hair free as she stepped out in the capital

‘If I can flip issues round and get again on high ANYONE can. I am not gonna lie Credit score the place credit score due I am actually pleased with myself. [sic]

‘DONT EVER GIVE UP ON YOURSELF!!!!!!! Does not matter if others do not imagine in you simply as lengthy as you imagine in your self!’

Final 12 months, Kerry candidly talked about how she battled suicidal ideas after she was accused of being intoxicated throughout her notorious 2008 This Morning interview.

The tv character has at all times insisted her slurred speech was the results of the sturdy treatment she was on for her bi-polar dysfunction.

Glad: The star appeared in excessive spirits as she ready to tuck into dinner in one of many capital’s most costly areas

What’s in the bag? Kerry looked for one thing in her vivid crimson bag after getting out of a automotive

Hurry up! Kerry walked a few paces in entrance of Ryan as they made their option to dinner in Mayfair over the weekend

The previous I am A Celeb winner mentioned ‘nobody knew’ about her bi-polar dysfunction on the time and following the interview, felt so low she contemplated taking her personal life.

She mentioned on Victoria Derbyshire’s BBC present: ‘I wished take my very own life, particularly after This Morning incident eleven years in the past with Philip and Ferne once they thought I used to be drunk.

‘It was right down to my bipolar treatment and nobody knew I had bipolar at that time.’

She returned to This Morning two years later and mentioned she was in ‘the mistaken marriage’ with husband Mark Croft, 39.

Journey: The tv character marked the achievement on Instagram and mentioned how she ‘by no means gave up’ on her pipe-dream of shopping for a residence once more, regardless of feeling suicidal ‘many time through the years’