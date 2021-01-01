Keshav Prasad Maurya announced the road leading to Ram Janmabhoomi, which will be named after Kalyan Singh

The road leading to the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya will now be named after Kalyan Singh. Apart from this, one road each in Lucknow, Eta, Prayagraj, Bulandshahr and Aligarh will also be named after the former chief minister. Announcing this, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya directed the officials of Public Works Department to submit the proposal soon.



Describing Kalyan Singh as a Ram Bhakt, Keshav Maurya tweeted, ‘Public Works Department will have one road each in Ayodhya, Aligarh, Eta, Bulandshahr, Prayagraj in the name of Ram Bhakt late Kalyan Singh ji Babu ji. Keshav Maurya further writes, ‘Babuji left power for the Ram temple but did not fire on the car attendants. Instructions to officers to submit proposals soon.



According to ANI, Keshav Maurya said that the road leading to the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya will be named Kalyan Singh Marg. Along with Ayodhya, one road each in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Bulandshahr and Aligarh will also be named after former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh.



Kalyan Singh was a great leader of the Ram temple movement

Notably, Kalyan Singh was the leader of the Ram Mandir movement. He was called the true poster boy of BJP’s Hindutva. When Kalyan Singh was the Chief Minister, the Babri Rachna was built by car workers in Ayodhya. At that time, questions were raised about the poor law and order of the Kalyan Singh government. Kalyan Singh had categorically refused to shoot at the car attendants. After the demolition, Kalyan Singh resigned as Chief Minister.

