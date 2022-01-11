Keshav Prasad Maurya Furious At Reporter As He Asks About Dharam Sansad And Hate Speech BBC Claims He Deleted Video

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was upset when requested concerning the Parliament of Religions, in addition to received the video deleted from the cameraman.

With regard to the meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh, the ruling celebration is attempting arduous to return to energy. Whereas on one hand Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shouldn’t be uninterested in consistently counting his previous works to the general public, however the Deputy Chief Minister can also be seen very energetic. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya gave an interview to BBC in reference to the UP elections. Though he mentioned many points associated to the state, however when requested concerning the Parliament of Religions held in Haridwar, he was agitated. The BBC claims that they even received the footage deleted by stopping the interview.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was questioned concerning the bloodbath within the Dharma Sansad held in Haridwar, “The Dharma Sansad that befell through which there was discuss of bloodbath of Muslims. Relating to this, the IIM scholar school had written a letter to the Prime Minister that as quickly as these items come to mild, he and the Chief Minister of the state ought to guarantee the folks that you’re not towards any explicit faith by making a press release.

Responding to the reporter, the Deputy Chief Minister of UP stated, “BJP shouldn’t be required to present certificates. We imagine in Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas and those that are non secular have the correct to talk their thoughts. Why are you speaking solely about Hindu non secular leaders, why do not you discuss different non secular leaders. The Parliament of Religions doesn’t belong to the BJP.”

Keshav Prasad Maurya additional added, “Once we discuss Dharmacharyas, they aren’t solely Hindus. There are additionally Muslim theologians, Christian religions. The Parliament of Religions belongs to all non secular leaders, belongs to all sects, belongs to all. They are saying no matter they need to say. I do not know which video you’re speaking about. The query you have got introduced, whether or not you have got introduced it with the election or on another problem. Do not put the whole lot collectively like this.”

Aap Digicam Band Karo !! And after this the Deputy Chief Minister referred to as the safety personnel and received this video deleted, which was later RECOVER by the BBC staff from the chip. pic.twitter.com/Okhtdrntzd — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) January 11, 2022

Keshav Prasad Maurya additional stated furiously on the journalist, “You discuss like a journalist. You aren’t speaking like a journalist.” You might be speaking as in case you are somebody’s agent.” Taking off his mic, he stated, “I am not speaking to you.” In keeping with BBC Hindi, Keshav Prasad Maurya pulled the reporter’s Kovid masks and forcibly deleted the video by calling the safety personnel. Nevertheless, the cameraman managed to get better the deleted video from the chip.