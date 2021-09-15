Keshav Prasad Maurya News: Politics of UP: Politics is hot in UP, Keshav Prasad responds to Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘Bulldozer’ to ‘AK4’ ….

Highlights Akhilesh Yadav said that the Yogi government is being bulldozed, houses are being demolished

The SP chief said the BJP should bulldoze the party’s name

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said Akhilesh who supported the mafia

Keshav Prasad said that SP should make the party symbol AK47

Rae Bareli

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has slammed the Samajwadi Party. He said the SP should change its election symbol to AK-47. Keshav was commenting on Akhilesh Yadav’s statement in which he said the government was driving bulldozers in people’s homes. He should bulldoze the name of his party.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had reached Rae Bareli on Tuesday. Speaking to media here, he targeted SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. He said that SP is involved in appeasing a particular religion. The SP should change its election symbol to AK-47.

Akhilesh had made this allegation

The SP chief had accused the BJP government of acting in an arbitrary manner and said, “The government should bulldoze its election symbol.” The biggest achievement of this government is that they have a bulldozer. It has a steering wheel, it is spinning right now, and once the steering wheel changes direction it will go in another direction. The government is acting arbitrarily, not following the law.

‘Some people are unhappy with our development’

“Our party uses bulldozers against criminals, mafia and illegal land grabbers but the SP works on the strength of criminals so they should keep their election symbol AK47,” he said. Our government is making progress in every direction, some people are upset by this. We are just doing politics by writing on Twitter and we are serving them by going among the people.

Priyanka Gandhi also took aim

“Everyone knows why Priyanka comes to UP,” Keshav Prasad told Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi during her visit to Rae Bareli. Congress no longer exists in UP. Priyanka Gandhi also toured in the 2019 elections. The results are known to the public.