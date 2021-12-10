Keshav Prasad Maurya said, there is no better party than BJP, people started making such comments

UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, while giving a new slogan in Firozabad, said that in 2022, 60 out of 100 is ours, 40 is partition, we are also in partition. At the same time, he told the crowd that came in the rally that you are as powerful as Hanuman ji.

Assembly elections are due in UP early next year. In such a situation, the Deputy Chief Minister of the state Keshav Prasad Maurya has taken the front from the BJP side. His frequent statements regarding Kashi, Mathura have heated up the political atmosphere. At the same time, one of his tweets is also in the headlines. In which he said that there is no better party than BJP.

Let us tell you that on this tweet of Keshav Prasad Maurya, users gave their reactions fiercely. In fact, on Friday, Maurya wrote “No party better than BJP, no better leader than Narendra Modi ji, Jai BJP Vijay BJP”. On this tweet of his, a user named Mukesh Kumar Tiwari (@MukeshK20569689) wrote, ‘Ty hai defeat’.

People’s reactions: A user ID named Nazia Salauddin (@SalauddinNazia) wrote that this is no less than the poetry written on the back of the truck. Apart from this, a user named Vivek Tiwari (@VivekTivari) wrote about the case of a young man being beaten up by the police in Kanpur, “A father who is being beaten up by policemen with his child in his arms, better than this.” So if your government is not there then it is okay.

Taunt on SP: Let us inform that on Thursday, Keshav Prasad Maurya targeted the Samajwadi Party fiercely in Firozabad. He said that if you had elected SP in 2017 then SP would have spread chaos and ruined the country. Taking a jibe at the crowd coming to Akhilesh Yadav’s rally, he said that even before 2017 the crowd was visible but nothing would happen from it.

Rajbhar gave the answer to Keshav Prasad Maurya: Let us inform that in a recent program Keshav Prasad Maurya had said that the days of lungiwalas and topiwalas goons are gone in Yogi Raj. Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar was targeted on this statement of his. He said that when a parrot is reared, its owner gives him some fodder. He speaks at the behest of the owner. He does not understand that we are memorizing empty Sitaram-Sitaram.